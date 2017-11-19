Paolo De Conto (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Back to Back! Paolo De Conto Successfully Defends his SuperNationals KZ2 Title in Las Vegas!

Italian Paolo De Conto scribed his name into the SuperKarts! USA history books on Sunday, taking his third SuperNationals win at the prestigious annual event in Las Vegas after he successfully defended his title in the KZ2 category from a year ago.

After a solid week in the heat races, Jeremy Iglesias started from the pole position and led early in the race, followed closely by Frenchman Anthony Abbasse and Dutchman Marjin Kremers. De Conto got off the line well and slotted into fourth. Behind them, Gary Carlton found the barriers on the exit of turn one, ending the American’s chance of returning to the top of the podium.

De Conto went to third on lap two, moving by Kremers with ease and five laps later he disposed of both Abbasse and Iglesias to take the lead.

The CRG driver then puts down numerous fast laps to pull away and be crowned champion for the second year in a row.

He capped off his victory with a donut session at the finish line that lasted nearly thirty-seconds!

Iglesias finished second ahead of Abbase and Bas Lammers who made his final start for Sodikart. Alex Irlando completed the top five after starting 12th in the final.

Canadian Antonio Serravalle finished eighth and was the highest placing North American driver. Ethan Simioni drove up eighteen positions to finish thirteenth. Evan White and Isaac Marritt finished twenty-third and twenty-fourth respectively while Robert Wickens, Gianfranco Mazzaferro, and Kristen Jeffery all failed to finish.