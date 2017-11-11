Cody Gillis (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Aussie Cody Gillis Walks Away to the Win Rotax DD2 Final; Kashak Takes 22nd

At this year’s Rotax Grand Finals, the DD2 Category was one of the most competitive international grids we have ever seen, with some of the best drivers in the world looking to bring home the win.

Even with how competitive the category was there was one driver who was a step above the rest as Australia’s Cody Gillis drove away from the field to take the win. Behind Gillis was a three kart battle for second as Xen De Ruwe (SVK), Christian Sorensen (DEN) and Mads Thomsen (DEN). The constant battle lasted until the end of the race where Thomsen and Sorensen both took the remaining two spots on the podium for Team Denmark.

Canadian Tyler Kashak was the sole Canadian in the final and had an impressive run going from thirty-second on the grid to as high as fifteenth, but crossing the finish line in seventeenth, with the fastest lap of the race that turns out to be the fastest run of the weekend. He would end up with a nosecone penalty though, which set him back to twenty-second in the final result.

The two-time reigning champion, Hungary’s Ferenc Kancsar, had a poor race and ended up not finishing the Final after running for the ninth position.

In the DD2 Masters Category Team Austrailia got another win at the Grand finals with Troy Woolston (AUS) taking the win ahead of Antti Allikainen (FIN), and Charly Hipp (FRA).