ASN Canada Issues Letter Announcing Resignation from the FIA

This is to confirm that the Board of Directors of ASN Canada FIA took a decision to voluntarily resign from the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) as their representative in Canada effective December 31, 2019.

The letter of resignation was sent to the FIA in advance of the FIA’s General Assembly in Paris, France on December 6, 2019.

The FIA sent a delegate to our office in Oakville to discuss the situation and the future.

ASN has made sure that the 2020 International events scheduled for Canada are properly listed on the 2020 FIA International Calendar.

To assure insurance continuity for ASN affiliates, the ASN Canada FIA office will be processing event insurance applications until March 31, 2020 at which time the 2019/2020 policy expires. ASN has been in communication with Stoneridge Specialty Insurance as they prepare insurance product offerings to clubs.

ASN has also been in contact with potentially interested parties in relation to a new Canadian ASN going forward and will assist where appropriate.

KartSport disciplines are being addressed and more information will be provided as matters clarify.

From January 1, 2020, competitors requiring International licences (and other needs such as Historic car matters) can apply to the Automobile Competition Committee for the United States (ACCUS).

Mrs. Chris Raffauf craffauf@accusfia.us

Automobile Competition Committee for the United States (FIA) Indianapolis – Daytona Beach

386-506-0140

Mailing Address:

825 Ballough Road

Suite 200-C, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

We say a sincere “Thank You” to all of our affiliates whom we have supported and, in turn, have supported us over the last three decades.

We also wish all the best for the future to all competitors. Regards,

– ASN Canada FIA Board of Directors.