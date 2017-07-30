ASC: No Shortage of Action in the Briggs & Stratton Categories in Warburg

The Briggs & Stratton categories showed how many more people joined the field in this years Alberta Summer Challenge. With 45 drivers entered in the Briggs & Stratton Senior category it was a day filled with close racing on track at the EDKRA Summer Challenge.

Briggs Jr. 1

After winning Heat 3 Max Pankewitz took the hole shot in to turn one in Briggs & Stratton Jr 1 and drove away from the field, just as he did in Micro Max earlier in the afternoon. The battle for second was close between Alexander Berg, Connor Madison and Trevor Sawatzky. Berg drove a defensive line for most of the race with Sawatzky and Madison battling for third. With five laps to go Madison took second from Berg and started to gap him who was now driving defensively to keep the third position. Up front however Pankewitz cruised for his second win of the day.

Briggs & Stratton Jr. 2

James Altamirano took the holeshot in to the first corner in the Jr 2 final after chaos insued around him going into turn one. Drey Holinski went to second with Townes Allen quickly recovered to take third. From there Allen got by the K&K of Holinski and would work with Altamirano to drive away from the pack.

At the halfway point Townes Allen made his way to the lead of the final with Altamirano slotting into second. Once Allen took the lead he put in personal best after personal best to pull away from Altamirano to take the win. Connor Peet battled back from a poor start to finish third ahead of Holinski and Ethan Tobin

Briggs & Stratton Heavy

Adam Dowler was quickest all weekend in the Briggs & Stratton Heavy division taking the lead at the start of the final ahead of Jose Chaves and Angelo Amorim. The top three would be spaced out evenly for the remainder of the race. With the leaders far out front. The battle for fourth was tight between Kevin Canning, Kyle Stevens Dave Cameron and Jason McCusker. Canning prevailed to finish fourth with former Team Canada driver Stevens completing the top five

Briggs & Stratton Senior

After the majority of the field crashed on the original start of the final, the Briggs & Stratton Senior drivers came back with a clean start on what would be an exciting final.

There was a three kart battle at the front of the field with Griffin Dowler leading Andrew Kerenyi and John Buzza for most of the race. The three drivers raced for most of the twenty two lap final until the last lap when Dowler was covering the inside line through the first couple corners but would run wide coming out of turn two allowing Kerenyi and Buzza to drive right by on the corner exit. Buzza tried to take Kerenyi in turn ten but wasn’t close enough to make a pass. Kereyni would go on to win the race with Buzza and Dowler completing to podium.

Skylar Dunning drove through the field to finish in fourth ahead of Robin Hendry who had been quick all weekend but didn’t have any luck through the heat races to have a good stating spot for the final.