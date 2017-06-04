Arseneau, Di Leo and Kashak Remain Unbeaten in Rotax Classes on Sunday

Bright blue skies and sunshine was a pleasant greeting for racers on Sunday morning at the Jim Russell Karting Academy after a week of rain and cloud cover during the second round of the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship.

However the sunshine didn’t last much longer than the round of morning warm up before the cloud cover returned. Shortly after lunch those clouds opened up and a brief but heavy rain shower fell. But in a fashion most have gotten used to this weekend, the wet track didn’t last long as all but one Final on Sunday was run on a dry track and slick tires.

Rotax Junior

Seeing the times during the Briggs Junior Lite race before them drop quickly, almost all the Rotax Junior drivers opted for slick tires in their Final. It was a slippery opening few laps as the drivers jostled for position.

After a penalty in the PreFinal demoted him from first to seventh, Thomas Nepveu was on an early charge and made his way to second by lap three and was coming fast towards race leader Patrick Woods-Toth. Skipping by Mackenzie Clark the next lap by, Nepveu set his sights on Woods-Toth and quickly caught and passed by as the lap times really began to fall.

The race calmed down from there until the final two laps when the battle for second heated up. Emma Delattre was on the move and caught Woods-Toth. Trading the spot back and forth allowed Clark to catch up and entering the second to last corner, Delattre saw an opening and went for it.

Unfortunately the two collided, allowing Clark to slide through and secure second while Delattre managed to hold on to third. Woods-Toth slid a few more spots back to cross in seventh.

For her actions, Delattre received a penalty that moved her down to eighth, elevating Robert Soroka to the third step of the podium.

Mini-Max

The phenomenal season for Justin Arseneau continued on Sunday in Tremblant as he drove to another flag-to-flag race victory, keeping him unbeaten through the opening four ECKC races.

Ryland Duesburry kept Arseneau honest in the Final, keeping close throughout the 13-lap race but he just wasn’t close enough to make a pass as Arseneau drove an event-free race.

Completing the podium was Marcello Paniccia who drove by his lonesome for most of the race in third.

Rotax Senior

Marco DiLeo is well on his way to securing another ECKC Rotax Senior Championship as he delivered his fourth race victory of the season on Sunday.

After heavy rain showers forced the class to switch to rain tires while on the grid for the PreFinal, the starting order was a little shuffled up for the Final, which was back on dry tires.

Marco Signoretti jumped to the lead on the start overtaking pole-sitter Davide Greco into the first corner. He initially built up a small gap until DiLeo moved into second and chased down the race leader.

Moving into the lead before the halfway mark, DiLeo never looked back from there en route to victory. Signoretti and Greco were separated for the remainder of the race and completed the podium.

Rotax DD2/DD2M

Tyler Kashak put in another dominating performance in Rotax DD2 to keep his winning streak active. In his fourth straight win, Kashak cruised to a 5.2 second margin of victory.

As the new addition to the class this weekend Max Preston recovered from a flat tire that took him out of Saturdays race to finish second on Sunday while Ethan Simioni completed the podium. It was Simioni’s fourth trip to the podium as well this ECKC season.

It’s a very similar story in Rotax DD2 Masters as Joe Crupi was once again victorious over Alex Mankovski and Andrew Calabrese.

The 2017 ECKC Season Finale will take place in just over a months time when the series shifts back to Ontario. Racers will tackle the Mosport Kartways track that will also host the ASN Canadian Karting Championships later this summer.