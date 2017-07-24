Arseneau Confirms ECKC Mini-Max Title with Fifth Win

Justin Arseneau bounced back from a rough go on Saturday at Mosport Kartways to secure his fifth Eastern Canadian Karting Championship race victory of the season and confirm the Rotax Mini-Max title.

It was immediately a race of three as Saturday winner Marcello Paniccia jumped ahead of Arseneau on the start with Anthony Sardelitti in tow, but the championship leader regained the top position before the opening lap was completed. Behind them, there was a three-kart battle for fourth between Andrew Maciel, Ryland Duesburry and Anthony Boscia.

Paniccia stuck to the rear bumper of Arseneau to push him away from Sardelitti as the laps counted while Duesburry made his way to fourth.

With two laps to go, Paniccia slipped under Arseneau for the lead and then went on the defensive. He successfully kept Arseneau behind down the main straight, into and out of turn five and six and looked to have control as the two approached the final three corners.

Paniccia opted for the preferred line on the inside as Arseneau chased, hoping for an opening. With no room to the inside he swung out wide and got a run around the outside and making it stick as the crowd cheered. It was a pass of beauty that no doubt caught Paniccia off guard. With only one corner left, Paniccia had no chance to counter and Arseneau steered his way to victory number five and confirmation of the championship. Sardelitti completed the podium less than a second back with Duesburry winning the race for fourth.

With Arseneau on the top of the podium, Duesburry brought home the vice-champion trophy, beating Paniccia by a scant 4 points for the position.