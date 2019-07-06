Apollo Motorsports Podiums in Every Class Entered at WCKC Regina

Apollo Motorsports is enjoying a strong run in the Western Canadian Karting Championship this season after securing three more victories this past weekend. Taking to the WF Botkin Raceway in Regina, Saskatchewan for the first time, Apollo’s drivers quickly adapted to the new circuit and displayed great race craft all weekend to drive home the wins in Rotax Senior, Rotax DD2 and Rotax DD2 Masters and maintain the championship lead in each of those categories.

The team from Warburg, Alberta dominated those three classes from start to finish. In Senior Rotax, Griffin Dowler was simply unstoppable as he was able to sweep the weekend. He was challenged hard in the Final on Sunday, but saved his best for the final lap, setting up a perfect pass with only three corners remaining to secure the race win. He was joined on the podium by his teammate Coltin McCaughan who finished third, charging through the field in the final. Heading into the third and final round of the series, the duo hold the top two positions in the championships and will duke it out for the title at the teams home track.

Also in the Senior Rotax race were Adam and Noel Dowler. The brothers showed strong pace all weekend, with Adam leading the Final in the early stages, but ultimately finished seventh and eighth.

After cruising to victories in round one in Chilliwack, Noel Dowler and Jared Freeston put in repeat performances in the Rotax DD2 and DD2 Masters classes at Regina. Dowler was able to lead the charge in every competitive session just like his brother, while Freeston was able to Qualify pole, win a pair of heats and the Final. The pair look destined for the championship when they get to Warburg.

“I’m really happy with how the weekend went both on and off the track. Our drivers drove really well on a track that was new to them, while the hosts did a great job preparing their track and operating a smooth event,” explained Kevin Dowler of Apollo Motorsports.

Apollo drivers added two more podiums in Rotax Junior where Alex Berg and Kiefer Peet finished second and third. Both drivers were able to advance from their starting spots in the final and take home trophies to Alberta. In addition, Connor Peet drove home a second place finish in Briggs Senior.

With two stops of the championship complete, Apollo drivers lead the championship in four different categories and will now return home for the final stop. The Rotax Mojo Raceway in Warburg will help crown the 2019 WCKC class champions on August 16-18.

To learn more about Apollo Motorsports and the Rotax Mojo Raceway, contact Kevin Dowler at kdowler@empiremech.ca.