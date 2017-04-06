Anwar Bailey Joins the C-Rad stable

Coming off a big win at the Florida Winter Tour last month in Ocala, Florida with Marc Antoine Poirier, Cunningham Racing and Development shifts their focus onto the upcoming Canadian karting season. The team is preparing a full assault in the Coupe du Montreal, Eastern Canadian Karting Championship and ASN Canadian National Championships, the later of which will be taking place at the Mosport Kartways facility in Bowmanvile, Onatrio.

In preparation for the upcoming season, the team is excited to announce Anwar Bailey as the teams newest member. Bailey will be competing the newly minted Mini Max category in Canada where he will look to gain so valuable experience in the beginning of the season enroute to battling for with the nations best at the Nationals later this year. The young Montreal native has been driving karts ever since he was three years old. He will look to build on his race craft through the guidance of C-RAD team principle Devin Cunningham.

“I am very excited for the 2017 season, I think Anwar is a natural athlete and it will be a pretty seamless transition getting back behind the wheel.” –Team Principal, Devin Cunningham

With the intense schedule laid out for the C-RAD team for the 2017 season along with the new tire regulations the team is ready to start the 2017 season. The team’s drivers will be work through various mental and physical training exercises which should result in great improvements both on and off the track.

Cunningham Racing and Development is a team that competes in the major karting races in Eastern Canada as well as parts of the United States.