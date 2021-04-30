Another Delay – Coupe de Montreal R2 Postponed

With the rules across the country not changing much over the past few weeks, the Canadian race season start has endured another delay as another race on our calendar has been postponed.

Today, Coupe de Montreal organizers announced that their scheduled second round at the Jim Russell Karting Academy in Mont-Tremblant is on hold. They were scheduled to start their season at SH Karting, but confirmed two weeks ago they announced it was postponed.

With the uncertainty around the rules and allowances, the Coupe de Montreal will not post any rescheduled dates at this time.

Below is the official announcement.

As you know, public health rules do not allow us to hold karting competitions at this time and, according to the information we have, there will be no change in the short term.

Therefore, please be advised that the second round of the Coupe de Montréal championship scheduled for May 15 and 16 at the Jim Russell Karting Academy in Mont-Tremblant is postponed to a later date. As for the first round, we will wait for the green light from the authorities before setting a new date.

With the vaccination campaign well underway, we hope this will allow for a quicker resumption of activities. In the meantime, take the opportunity to train on your favourite circuit and prepare for the next season.