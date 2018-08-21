Photos by: Cody Schindel / CKN

An American Steals the Spotlight in Mini Rok Canadian Championship Final

American Nikita Johnson travelled from Florida to race in the Canadian Karting Championships at Mosport Kartways seeking victory and a ticket to the ROK Cup International Final in Italy and after a weekend of intense racing, he stood atop the podium.

Johnson (PSL/BirelART) was challenged throughout the event by Ayden Ingratta (AI Motorsports/Kart Republic) and Frankie Esposito (Prime/BirelART), who entered Sunday’s Final race tied in the Pfaff Kartsport Cup standings, meaning the higher finisher also got a ticket to Italy.

Ingratta took the early lead while Johnson and Esposito tucked in behind. Quickly the front three pulled away from their competitors.

Johnson took his turn in the lead on lap four and two laps later Esposito also worked by Ingratta. By lap ten the trio was taking every opportunity to pass each other with Esposito going to lead first, then Johnson and then Ingratta, all within the same lap.

Back and forth the trio traded the lead and on the final lap, Johnson was out front when Esposito made a move on Ingratta for second place, which slowed the two up enough to let the American get away. Ingratta did all he could to regain the spot in the final corners, but he spun and Cole Newton (Prime/BirelART) took advantage and completed an all BirelART podium.