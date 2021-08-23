Ali Wins Rotax Senior Final with Authority

It’s not often the biggest class of the weekend has one of the largest margins of victory, but that was the case in Rotax Senior as Adam Ali delivered a perfect performance and crossed the finish line more than 15-seconds ahead of the pack to take home the National title at the Canadian Karting Championships with authority.

After getting into the early race lead from the pole position on the grid, Ali (REM/Kosmic) gained a gap on the pack when Dale Curran (Pro/CL Kart) attacked Robert Soroka (KGR/RedSpeed) for the second position on the second lap. It took a little muscle to get by and that opened the lead gap as Soroka slipped down the running order.

The next time by, Patrick Woods-Toth (Prime/BirelART) moved into the second position and defended the position hard, looking over his shoulder often.

With no less than ten karts in the pack gunning for second place, there was action and passing in almost every single corner, helping Ali pull further and further away.

Also in the mix with Curran, Woods-Toth and Soroka were Jason Leung (REM/Kosmic), Ryan MacDermid (REM/Kosmic), Marco Filice (Prime/BirelART), Steven Szigeti (SH Karting/SodiKart) and Cole Hooton (Prime/BirelART).

Deep dives into the hairpin and brake-checks up the hill into corner six happened often as this battle really heated up.

Szigeti retired with a mechanic issue in the bowl on lap 12.

Woods-Toth did a great job of keeping himself in the top-four until the very end.

With the laps winding down, the second position continued to change hands with Soroka working his way back up to the spot, only to be forced wide on the exit of six and fall back down the order. MacDermid and Curran also had their turns in the spot and finally stayed ahead of Woods-Toth.

MacDermid grabbed the spot with two laps to go after fending off Curran, who came under attack from Leung.

Well after Ali celebrated his first Canadian title, MacDermid crossed in second, just ahead of Leung, Curran, Hooton, Soroka, Kai Dalziel (REM/Kosmic), who started in 30th, Filice and then Woods-Toth, who dropped from fourth on the final lap to ninth.

After penalties and pushback bumper activations following the race, the podium featured Ali with MacDermid and Curran followed by Kai Dalziel (REM/Kosmic) and Woods-Toth in the top-five.

With the win, Ali also clinched a ticket to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Bahrain this December and it will be the first time he gets to represent Team Canada at the event.

Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships – Rotax Senior Final Results

1 Adam Ali 2 Ryan MacDermid 15.793 3 Dale Curran 16.452 4 Kai Dalziel 16.852 5 Patrick Woods-Toth 17.592 6 Coltin McCaughan 18.747 7 Justin Arseneau 20.234 8 Jason Leung 20.850 9 Cole Hooton 21.561 10 Matte Ferrari 22.304 11 Daniel Ali 22.397 12 Marco Filice 22.413 13 Kevin Foster 23.384 14 Vincent Desautels 23.771 15 Joe Crupi 24.583 16 Robert Soroka 24.722 17 Nalin Shah 26.720 18 Laurent Legault 27.796 19 Brady Clapham 27.937 20 Chase Pelletier 28.318 21 Sean Relf 34.171 22 Justin Spence 54.403 23 Brendon Sanguinetti 58.806 24 Andrew Maciel 1 Lap 25 Cruz Formusa 1 Lap 26 Ethan Ossowski 1 Lap 27 Maude Grenier 1 Lap 28 Steven Szigeti 11 Laps 29 Mathieu Cousineau 11 Laps 30 Tim Salvatore 13 Laps 31 Owyn Thomas 18 Laps 32 Griffin Dowler DNS 33 Devin Gellings DQ

Photos by Cody Schindel / CKN