Alberta’s North of 49 Championship Adds Great Prizes for Race Winners

The North of 49 working group of John Kwong, Fred Causer, Jimmy Gregory, Dan Peet and Robert Slivinski is proud to announce the partnership with, Mosport Karting Centre and LeVanto Tires Canada. An agreement of support for Western Canada’s largest karting event has come together after many months of phone calls, texts and negotiating to bring another level of support for the North of 49 event. Competitors will be vying for prize packages to the 2021 Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships and the 2021 ROK Vegas event.

The North of 49 Karting Championship will take place on July 22-25 at Strathmore Motorsports Park, home of the Calgary Kart Racing Club. The unique event will challenge racers with three days of competition for ten classes, all culminating to determine the overall winners.

The winners of the following classes will be eligible to win a paid entry to the Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships to be held August 19-22 at the Mosport Karting Centre in Ontario.

Briggs & Stratton Cadet, Briggs & Stratton Junior, Briggs & Stratton Senior, Briggs & Stratton Masters

These classes will race on MOJO D2 Tires for this event

Senior Shifter Open, Masters Shifter Open

Competitors can choose to run any brand of tire.

As a contingency sponsor, only the highest finishing competitor on LeVanto Tires will win a paid entry to the Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships to be held August 19-22 at the Mosport Karting Centre.

Drivers must declare the tire brand they intend to use on the MSR registration and will be confirmed when tire bar codes are read on the Friday of the event.

No mixing of brands allowed.

Rotax Junior*, Rotax Senior, Rotax Masters

Competitors can choose to run either the MOJO D5 or the LeVanto tires

As a contingency sponsor, only the highest finishing competitor on LeVanto Tires will win a paid entry to the Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships to be held August 19-22 at the Mosport Karting Centre.

The Winners of these classes will rent a ROK GP 125 motor and compete for a place at the ROK Cup SuperFinal in South Garda, Italy to be held mid-October 2021. (Engine rental required and vendor to be determined).

Drivers must declare their tire brand use intentions when they get their tire bar codes read on the Friday of the event.

*Please note for Rotax Junior, MOJO D5 or LeVanto will be the tires used not MOJO D2.

No mixing of brands allowed

VLR 100 Senior, VLR 100 Masters

Drivers will be competing for a Senior and Masters ticket to the ROK Vegas 2021 event in Las Vegas, USA

All VLR competitors will be using LeVanto tires.

To learn more about the Calgary Kart Racing Club and the North of 49 Karting Championship, visit http://ckrc.com.