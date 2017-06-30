Alberta Summer Challenge Champions Earn Invites to Canadian Championships!

The impressive list of prizes for the 2017 Alberta Summer Challenge has just been amped up as race winners in all classes at the Warburg, Alberta event on July 28-30 will take home registeation to compete in the 2017 ASN Canadian National Karting Championships at Mosport Kartways in Ontario on top of the cash prizes that will be awarded.

The deal is a connection between the Alberta Summer Challenge and the organizers at Mosport Kartways, hoping to see as many provinces and regions as possible competing in Canada’s premier event. There is no doubt the Nationals will feature some of Canada’s largest grids and hopefully every karting province will have participant in attendance.

For those who missed the initial announcement, $25,000 in cash and prizes will be handed out throughout the Alberta Summer Challenge weekend across all categories.

“The 2017 Summer Challenge at Warburg looks to be shaping up nicely! We now have confirmation of all 10 class sponsorship’s and Super Pole awards and of course the tickets to Canadian Nationals are confirmed.”

-Kevin Dowler, EDKRA



Dowler also went on to explain the hard work that the club is putting in to prepare the facility at Warburg for the expected big turn out, in which online registration will be open soon.

“The team from the EDKRA is working hard on the additional serviced RV and Pit sites which will put us to 200 pit stalls serviced with power and 40 fully serviced RV sites. The entry form will be posted on Motorsport Registration within the next couple of days.”

Another added bonus for those excited to race, MFP will be providing free race fuel to all competitors during the EDKRA Summer Challenge.

“Mosport Kartways feels privileged to host the Canadian Championships in August. Logistics are well underway to ensure another successful event. The Canadian Championships is about attracting Canada’s best and we would like nothing more than to see drivers from all over the country come race with us. It is refreshing to see growth out west and hopefully our support towards the Alberta Summer Challenge leads to opportunities for western Canadians to come race with us in Canada’s Biggest Event.”

– Daniel DiLeo

For more information, visit http://edkra.ca.