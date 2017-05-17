AI Motorsports Promoting Ricciardo Kart in Ontario

There’s a new team in the paddock in 2017 as AI Motorsports is making their official debut. What started out as a small operation for a Micro-Max racer is now a little bigger with the formation of a race team of Briggs & Stratton racers along with becoming an official dealer for the Ricciardo Kart brand.

Hailing from Leamington, Ontario, AI Motorsports may be new, but it is managed by seasoned karting veteran Dale Bonham, with support from 3-time Canadian Champion Marc Stehle, bringing a wealth of karting knowledge and experience to team owner Ernie Ingratta.

The season for AI Motorsports began last weekend at the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge, where Ayden Ingratta took home the Briggs Cadet race victory, and will continue back at Goodwood this weekend for the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship. The team will focus on the two series as well as the Canadian Karting Championships held later this summer at Mosport Kartways.

“AI Motorsports is the official Ricciardo Kart dealer in Ontario specializing in Briggs & Stratton racing and will be at all CRFKC and ECKC races this year,” reiterated Ingratta.

With support from PSL Karting, AI Motorsports will promote the Ricciardo Kart in the Ontario region. Built by BirelART, the Ricciardo Kart is the namesake of Red Bull Racing Formula 1 racer Daniel Ricciardo. A distinguished white and blue colour scheme makes the Ricciardo Kart stand out from it’s competitors while utilizing the history of the BirelART chassis line and professional Freeline components.

AI Motorsports will enter the 2017 season with five drivers under the team tent including Ayden Ingratta (Briggs Cadet/Jr Lite), Stefano Lucente (Briggs Junior) and Aidan Bonham (Briggs Junior) along with Windsor Mobile Wash supported drivers Michael Glaze (Briggs Senior) and Marc Stehle (Briggs Masters).

To learn more about AI Motorsports, join the race team or to purchase Ricciardo Kart products, you can follow their official Facebook page or contact Dale Bonham at 519-818-6293 or Bonzo15@icloud.com.