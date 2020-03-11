A Statement from Rok Cup USA Regarding Vortex Rok Shifter Cylinders in Canada

We have received the following statement from Rok Cup USA in regards to the cylinders for Rok Shifter engines.

As the ROK Cup USA program continues to grow throughout the United States and Canada, some discussion, speculation and confusion has arisen about Vortex ROK Shifter cylinders in the Canadian karting market.

ROK Cup USA offices have received several pieces of correspondence about cylinders with a different tagging system and/or seal on Canadian engines and rumors about these cylinders being different. ROK Cup USA can assure all Vortex competitors that that is not the case as all Vortex ROK engine components are produced to one specification and are standard for the entire world for consistency purposes.

Additionally, ROK Cup Canada officials have elected to add a tagging system to keep track of these engines and in no way is the ROK Shifter cylinder in Canada different from any others around the world. This tag is an aftermarket tag that is not included in the engine production.

We appreciate the concern and thank you for the continued support of the Vortex engine platform and ROK Cup USA program.

Sincerely,

Garett Potter

Director of Operations

ROK Cup Promotions