72 Engines to be raffled in New Jersey

In only 3 weeks, the combined event of US Open & US Grand Nationals will kick off on June 22 for what is to be one of the most interesting Rotax events on North American soil. Hosted at the New Jersey Motorsport Park, one of America’s premier circuits, formally used for the CIK-World Championship several years ago, the long and very fast track will offer some incredible competition where winners will be crowned with Grand Final Tickets.

With entries already building, and people excited about the idea of lottery engines, this event is sure to be a reminder of the reliability and longitivtiy of the Rotax engine. In addition to Rotax, KZ and Honda Shifter classes will compete together, as the region supports a large gear box group of drivers. For the engine raffle, it will be a random draw, which will include the complete motor package, as sold by Rotax, including all engine accessories. Additional technical details will be released shortly.

“We’re ready for this event, as it will offer a very level playing field of competition in the Micro & Mini Categories with the engine raffle, as these classes are essential to growing the Rotax program”, Michel Boisclair, GoRotax. As announced earlier, 12 Rotax Max Grand Final tickets will be awarded to their respective classes to compete in Portimao, Portugal Nov 4-11.

Rotax Grand Final Ticket Distribution (12 Total)

US Citizen & Open Drivers (7 Total)

1 – Micro Max

1 – Mini Max

1 – Junior Max

1 – Senior Max

1 – Masters Max

1 – DD2 Max

1 – DD2 Masters

US Citizens Drivers (5 Total)

1 – Micro Max

1 – Mini Max

1 – Junior Max

1 – DD2 Max

1 – DD2 Masters

Event Info: http://gorotax.com/us-rotax-max-challenge/us-rotax-max-grand-nationals/

Register now: https://www.mom-system.com/race/sra-karting-international-inc1494011780/

Event Schedule: http://gorotax.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/USOpen_NJ_ScheduleV1.pdf