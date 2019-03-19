Davide Greco is the highest ranked Canadian heading into this weekend's FWT finale at Ocala Gran Prix

6 Canadian Drivers Have a Shot at an FWT Championship This Weekend in Ocala

The winter karting season on the east coast will close out this weekend in Ocala, Florida. Round three of the Rok Cup USA Florida Winter Tour hits Ocala Gran Prix, a familiar stomping ground for many Canadian karters who escape the hard winter climate for the chance to drive in the sunshine.

Six Canadian drivers enter this weekends event with a chance at driving home the championship in their respective classes. For most, it will take some serious domination and a little luck, but with additional points up for grabs in the finale this weekend, just about anything is possible. The class champions in each of the Rok Cup classes will win a ticket to compete in the Rok Cup International Final while the Vice-Champions will be on the entry list for Rok the Rio 2019 in Las Vegas.

In addition, the Briggs & Stratton 206 classes are back on the roster at Ocala and heavily Canadian. After Canadian swept five of the six podium steps in Miami back in January, we’re expecting much of the same at Ocala.

Starting with the Junior Rok category, there are three maple leafs in the top-ten standings heading into Ocala. Mackenzie Clark (Prime Powerteam – BirelART) ranks P4 while Justin Arseneau (Speed Concepts Racing – TonyKart), who we announced this morning will compete in the CIK Academy Trophy this season, is P6. Dale Curran (Racing Edge Motorsports – Kosmic Kart) hasn’t had a lot of luck at the two FWT rounds, but he enters the weekend with some momentum after scoring a huge win at the SKUSA WinterNationals in California and ranks P9. These three Canucks will be up front all week in Ocala and we’re hoping to see at least one on the podium for the race and the overall championship.

In Senior Rok, Nicholas Hornbostel (Racing Edge Motorsports – Kosmic Kart) has managed his races very well and that places him fifth in the standings. While the championship leader Christian Brooks un so far unbeaten at the FWT, the race for vice-champion is very close and a solid effort by Hornbostel could see him jump onto the championship podium by weeks end.

Coming off a podium result in round two, Davide Greco (PSL Karting – BirelART) jumped up to P3 in the Rok Shifter standings. He’s been competing against some stout competition this winter and another solid result will help him maintain a top-3 overall result. With the bonus points in play, Greco has a great opportunity at the championship if he can pull off a victory on Sunday, but he will have to beat double-winner AJ Myers and the always fast Daniel Formal if he wants to make his mark.

Finally, Michel Legrand (PSL Karting – BirelART) is the final Canadian entering the weekend in the top-ten in points. He ranks eighth overall in Rok Shifter Masters. A bit of a long shot at the championship, but nonetheless, the opportunity is there for the Quebec-based pilot.

In addition to these six drivers, there is a total of 39 Canadian racers entered for this weekends Florida Winter Tour race at Ocala Gran Prix. Here is the full list along with their class and race team: