$500 Payouts to Cowden and Goldie for KartStars Wins on Sunday at Goodwood

In addition to the five ROK Cup Canada categories that completed their weekend of competition on Sunday at the KartStars Canada Nationals, there were two extra Briggs 206 classes on tap for racers to put it all on the line with $500 up for grabs to the race winners.

In KartStars Senior, which invites the Seniors and Masters drivers, Jake Cowden (Awesome Kart) added a second victory on the weekend, once again leading every lap of the Final.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for Cowden as he was under pressure all race long. Brennan Taylor (Awesome Kart) and Zach Boam (BirelART) ran on the heels of the race leader all race long and provided pressure. Chad Webster (Intrepid) was also in the mix, as he passed Boam on lap seven to move into third. The trio broke free from Boam and when Cowden left no options for a pass on the final laps, Webster attacked Taylor for second place, gaining the position on the final lap and posting the quickest lap of the race in the process.

New Speed Motorsports took notice of Cowden’s effort on Saturday and awarded him a one-day test in their NASCAR Pinty’s Series Race Car later this year. He will join Robert Soroka and two more Senior drivers from KartStars competition at the test on the Calabogie Motorsports Park circuit.

Race Result: KartStars Senior Final

Jake Cowden Chad Webster Brennan Taylor Zach Boam Adrian Koniarz Matthew White Daniel Demaras Jeff Conte Lorenzo Conte Kyle Rennie

Spin and win. That is how Gavin Goldie’s (Exprit Kart) race went in the KartStars Junior Final.

Starting from the pole-position on a still slick track, Goldie had contact from behind entering corner four that caused him spin off track and into the grass, falling all the way to the tail of the field.

The race up front was exciting, first seeing Michael Ing (Awesome Kart) spin from the lead on lap two, collecting Brady Clapham (Intrepid) in the process, and then a great battle between Christian Menezes (Kosmic), Nathan Yu (Intrepid) for the lead.

With all the action going on, Goldie quickly closed the gap and chased down the leaders, returning to the top with three laps to. Just when it looked like he had secured enough of a gap, he made a small mistake exiting corner nine and Yu took advantage. But Goldie fought back immediately and pulled off a great pass into corner one to regain the lead.

There were no mistakes from there and the youngster added another KartStars red cap to his collection, along with the cool $500 payday.

Braedon Fowler (Intrepid) capped off a stellar weekend with a runner-up finish, while Yu claimed this as Menezes slipped to fourth on the final lap. Ethan Pollack (Intrepid) was fifth.

Race Result: KartStars Junior Final