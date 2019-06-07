5 Reasons to Race the CKN Dash for Cash at Hamilton!

We’re amped up to be a part of the first-ever CKN Dash for Cash at the Canadian Mini-Indy in Hamilton, Ontario.

The exciting track in the steel city is gearing up for two big weekends of karting action this June and we’ve come up with five great reasons why you the racers should take advantage of the opportunity to race this Sunday, June 9 for a chance to drive home with some cold, hard cash.

Reminder: there is also a Hamilton Regional Karting Club race on Saturday, June 8. It’s an afternoon affair, so no need for an early rise for those looking to get a jump start on track time for the Dash for Cash.

1. There’s no championship implications, just a one-off race for a great prize, in all categories

That’s right, it’s one race for all the marbles. Bring your A-game and away you go in pursuit of a great prize.

2. The more racers in the class, the more the race winner will take home

No matter what, each race winner on Sunday will take home at least $250.00 cash. However, if a class exceeds ten entries, the payout increases to $500.00 and if more than twenty drivers enter any given class, the payout jumps to $1000.00 to win. How awesome is that?! So convince your fellow competitors to join you this weekend to help increase the prize pot.

3. It is the best chance to test the CMI circuit before next weekends MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship event

We’re just over a week away from round two of Ontario’s best regional series rolling into Hamilton, so not is the Dash for Cash a great chance to race for a prize, but it’s also your best opportunity to test and tune before the big show.

4. It’s a great value – Race registration is only $90.00

You won’t find many races anywhere for this kind of value. Only $90.00 to race, no mandatory tire or fuel purchase, no parking fees, just show up, pay your entry fee, and race.

You will get plenty of laps of competition as well. After a 6-minute Qualifying session, racers will get 8 or 10 laps for their Prefinal and 16, 18 or 20 laps for the Final, depending on the class. Click here for the race day schedule.

5. There are only two big races at CMI this season – enjoy them

For most racers in Ontario, nearly every race weekend is spent at Goodwood or Mosport. This month is the chance to take part in two away races that are still close to home, and you’re supporting a track that deserves it. Load of the trailer and enjoy this opportunity to race somewhere new month.

See you at the track CKN Nation.