7 Frequently Asked Questions for the Canadian Open

We hope you are as excited about the Canadian Open as we are. Given this crazy pandemic affected summer, and thanks for the MRFKC for moving their final date, we are able to travel to Mont-Tremblant, Quebec for the season finale of the Coupe de Montreal, which will also be the Canadian Open, awarding tickets to the 2020 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

We’ve been asked a number of questions about the event and so we’ve put together a list of FAQ’s to help those who are considering competing in the event but haven’t fully made up their mind yet.

For additional and official information, event organizers have released their supplemental rules, which can be found here.

We are expecting this to be the biggest event of the 2020 race season, as the Coupe de Montreal has consistently hovered around the 150 driver mark for their races. With the additional prizes and no schedule conflicts there is a good chance the Canadian Open could exceed 200 entrants.

A reminder that COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Please review them before attending the event.

What is the race day format?

The race will be held over two days of competition. Saturday, September 19 will consist of 3-hours of controlled practice from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, followed by Qualifying and a portion of the PreFinal races. On Sunday, Septemeber 20 racers will complete a morning warm-up, the remaining PreFinal races and all of the Finals to determine the Canadian Open Champions and complete the 2020 Coupe de Montreal Championship.

When does registration open?

Online registration is mandatory and must be completed by Thursday, September 17! Registration will open on Monday, September 7 on the http://coupedemontreal.com website.

Note: All registrations after September 17 are subject to a late fee and no on-site registration is allowed.

What Rotax Grand Finals tickets are available?

Seven invitations to join Team Canada for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals are available.

The race winners of Junior Max, Senior Max, DD2 and DD2 Masters classes will be awarded, as well as the runner-up in Senior Max. For the Mini-Max division, two tickets will be awarded, one to the highest finishing driver aged 10-13 (Mini) and one to the highest finishing driver aged 8-10 (Micro).

What classes are competing?

The following Rotax Max divisions will compete: Mini Max, Junior Max, Senior Max, Masters Max, DD2 Max and DD2 Masters Max.

The following Briggs & Stratton divisions will compete: Briggs Cadet, Briggs Junior, Briggs Senior and Briggs Masters.

The following Shifter divisions will compete: Shifter Senior and Shifter Masters.

Which direction is the track running?

The Jim Russell Karting Academy will utilize the clockwise direction of its circuit. See below for the track map.

Is there pre-event practice available?

Yes. Practice for the event using the correct track direction is available on Thursday, September 17 and Friday, September 18 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The price is $65.00 plus taxes, payable to the Jim Russell Karting Academy.

Is there CKN Photo Package for the event?

Absolutely! We are so excited to photograph the racers at the Canadian Open and Coupe de Montreal.

We kindly ask you to Pre-Order your package before the event to ensure we get the best selection of images for you.

Click here for package details and to order!