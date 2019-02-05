360 Motorsport Off to a Stellar Start in 2019!

Talk about a debut! 360 Motorsport ventured south to Miami, Florida in January looking to knock some rust off and help prepare themselves for the new karting season, but instead, their trio of drivers were contenders from the moment they put their karts on the asphalt at the Hard Rock Stadium temporary circuit built by Rok Cup USA.

After four days of competition aboard their Intrepid Karts, showing off their beautiful new graphics kit by Extreme Graphics USA, as well as their new K1 Speed karting suits, they were thrown a curveball for the Final.

A heavy morning shower soaked the Miami region and Florida Winter Tour organizers were forced to delay the start of Finals day. Nearly four hours after they were supposed to hit the track, the Briggs 206 classes rolled out onto a very wet circuit for a round of practice. The rain had stopped and the sun starting to peek through the clouds meant there was a good chance the track would dry before the Final, but 360 Motorsport still took the opportunity to hit the track.

Fast forward ninety minutes to the Final and all drivers were back on slicks, although there were still some wet spots. The green flag waved and instantly all three 360 Motorsport drivers were in the hunt. Nicky Paladino found himself out front but embedded in a heavy battle for the lead with Carsyn Massey also in on the action. The racing continued and as the two laps to go sign came out, Gianluca Savaglio closed the small gap to the leaders and was ready to help his teammates.

A near perfect final lap by the trio saw them work together to get ahead, with Savaglio taking the win just ahead of Paladino while Massey made a move in the final corner to secure the Briggs 206 Junior podium sweep for the squad.

A great debut indeed for the team that now has their focus on the March round of the Florida Winter Tour at Ocala Gran Prix.

The 360 Motorsport Driver Development Program to the Nissan Micra Cup is still seeking drivers to fill out their 2019 team roster. For those interested, be sure to contact steve@pro360motorsport.com. 360 Motorsport is proud partners with Alta Nissan, Fast Eddie Racewear, Goodwood Kartways and Intrepid Kart Canada.