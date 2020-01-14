Connect with us
37 Canadians Entered in Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour Opener!

Our Canadian snowbirds have flocked to Pompano Beach, Florida this week to compete in the Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour, the first of three rounds this winter. In total, 33 drivers covering 35 entries have entered this weekend’s competition, which takes place on a temporary circuit at the Isle Casino just north of Fort Lauderdale.

Canadians have almost every category covered this weekend, from Micro Rok to Shifter Rok, to Briggs 206 Junior and Senior and they are spread amongst eleven different race teams. PSL Karting, Prime Powerteam and Racing Edge Motorsports are full houses this weekend, while Team VSR, Powerhouse Racing, Goodwood Kartways, Premier Karting and Team La Maison de Roti have all made their way down from the Great White North as well to support their drivers. Also, a pair of Canadians will race with US outfits Speed Concepts Racing and Checkered Motorsports.

The venue is new to everyone including Rok Cup USA as the event organizer shifted away from the Hard Rock Stadium, which hosted two events in 2019. With the NFL Superbowl coming to town, that venue wasn’t available.

We will have our eyes on two drivers entering Senior ROK this weekend. Nicholas Hornbostel finished last year’s FWT in the top-five with consistent front finishes while Thomas Nepveu enters his second season of Senior competition and is coming off a podium finish at the SKUSA Winter Series this past weekend.

In Junior ROK we have four rookies all capable of making a great first impression. Callum Baxter and Marco Filice each have one ROK start under their belts and could easily be dark horses to upset the local Florida competition. After making their international debut in Las Vegas in the 100cc Junior division, brothers Daniel and Adam Ali have stepped up to Junior ROK and they too have the ability to leave their mark this weekend. The pair of brothers will also compete in Briggs Junior.

Davide Greco starts off the new season with his new digs at Goodwood Kartways aboard an Exprit Kart. He finished on the FWT championship podium in ROK Shifter last year and while the class continues to grow in numbers, he should remain towards the front of the grid. Greco is one of four Canadians entered in the category that will exceed 30 drivers this weekend.

In Briggs Senior, the two drivers who finished 1-2 at the most recent Canadian Karting Championships have entered. Jordan Prior and Kelsey Hann are no stranger to international competitions and should be mainstays at the front of the pack.

One more driver to keep an eye on is Marc Stehle. The veteran racer is back in a two-cycle kart as he will race in ROK Masters and is always capable of leading the charge.

Practice will start on Thursday when all drivers will get their first chance to test out the layout. Qualifying will take place on Friday as will the first round of heat races. Two more heat races, as well as the Pre Finals, will hit the track on Saturday before wrapping up the competition on Sunday with the Finals to determine the race winners.

Live timing will be available on CKN throughout the weekend, while updates will be posted on our social media channels. Race reports and results from our Canadian contingent will be posted on the website following the weekend.

**Update: Three more Canadians will be racing but were not on the initial pre-entry-list we received. 2019 SKUSA SuperNationals Champion Zachary Claman DeMelo will suit up in ROK Senior. Making his Senior ROK debut is Gianluca Savaglio while Marcello Paniccia will race in ROK Junior. All three will be with Racing Edge Motorsports.

Driver Class Number Team Chassis

MATHIEU COUSINEAU

206 JUNIOR

99

BEN COOPER RACING

BIRELART

LOGAN FERGUSON

206 JUNIOR

89

PRIME POWER TEAM

BIRELART

MATTHEW DEMARINIS

206 JUNIOR

19

PRIME POWER TEAM

BIRELART

DANIEL ALI

206 JUNIOR

32

RACING EDGE MOTORSPORTS

KOSMIC

FRANCO O’DOWD- SAVAGLIO

206 JUNIOR

68

RACING EDGE MOTORSPORTS

KOSMIC

ADAM ALI

206 JUNIOR

98

RACING EDGE MOTORSPORTS

KOSMIC

RICH FOLINO

206 SENIOR

180

PRIME POWER TEAM

BIRELART

JORDAN PRIOR

206 SENIOR

189

PRIME POWER TEAM

BIRELART

KELSEY HANN

206 SENIOR

107

PSL KARTING

BIRELART

ELI YANKO

206 SENIOR

170

TEAM VSR

TONY KART

MARCO FILICE

JUNIOR ROK

217

PRIME POWER TEAM

BIRELART

CALLUM BAXTER

JUNIOR ROK

245

PSL KARTING

BIRELART

DANIEL ALI

JUNIOR ROK

232

RACING EDGE MOTORSPORTS

KOSMIC

ADAM ALI

JUNIOR ROK

298

RACING EDGE MOTORSPORTS

KOSMIC

SYLVAIN COULOMBE

MASTER ROK

687

PREMIER KARTING

FA KART

MARC STEHLE

MASTER ROK

634

PSL KARTING

RICCIARDO

JORDAN DI LEO

MICRO ROK

9

GOODWOOD KARTWAYS

INTREPID

DAVID ZHAO

MICRO ROK

27

GOODWOOD KARTWAYS

EXPRIT

ROCCO SIMONE

MICRO ROK

95

GOODWOOD KARTWAYS

INTREPID

ILIE TRISTAN-CRISAN

MICRO ROK

20

PSL KARTING

BIRELART

MICHAEL RICCIO

MINI ROK

198

POWERHOUSE RACING

BIRELART

CALEB CAMPBELL

MINI ROK

195

PRIME POWER TEAM

BIRELART

AYDEN INGRATTA

MINI ROK

105

SPEED CONCEPTS

REDSPEED

JARED RAMNARAYAN

SENIOR ROK

361

PRIME POWER TEAM

BIRELART

THOMAS NEPVEU

SENIOR ROK

324

PSL KARTING

BIRELART

NICHOLAS HORNBOSTEL

SENIOR ROK

371

nine-D Motorsports

FA KART

ZACHARY CLAMAN DEMELO

SENIOR ROK

RACING EDGE MOTORSPORTS

KOSMIC KART

NOLAN BOWER

SENIOR ROK

388

TEAM VSR

TONY KART

NICKY PALLADINO

SENIOR ROK

370

TEAM VSR

EXPRIT

MICHEL LEGRAND

SHIFTER MASTER ROK

578

LA MAISON DU ROTI

BIRELART

MARTIN JANSON

SHIFTER MASTER ROK

595

LA MAISON DU ROTI

BIRELART

THIERRY ST-ONGE

SHIFTER MASTER ROK

510

PSL KARTING

BIRELART

NICOLAS BEDARD

SHIFTER MASTER ROK

528

PSL KARTING

RICCIARDO

OWEN CLARKE

SHIFTER ROK

405

CHECKERED MOTORSPORTS

BIRELART

DAVIDE GRECO

SHIFTER ROK

415

GOODWOOD KARTWAYS

EXPRIT

DOMINIC LEGRAND

SHIFTER ROK

493

LA MAISON DU ROTI

BIRELART

LUCIO MASINI

SHIFTER ROK

426

POWERHOUSE RACING

FA KART

MARCELLO PANICCIA

JUNIOR ROK

RACING EDGE MOTORSPORTS

KOSMIC KART

GIANLUCA SAVAGLIO

SENIOR ROK

RACING EDGE MOTORSPORTS

KOSMIC KART

