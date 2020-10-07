3-S Go Karts Hosting Year-End Enduro and Pig Roast

We have received information from 3-S Go Karts in Sutton, Ontario about their year-end celebration race and a complimentary pig-roast.

You can read the info below from SKC.

Please join us on Monday, Oct. 12 at 3-S Go Karts in Sutton, for a year-end Thanksgiving celebration and ENDURO Race with CASH prizes!

Event Details:

-CASH prizes presented to all Classes with eight+ entries as follows:

1st $150.00, 2nd $75.00 and 3rd $50.00.

-Complimentary Pig Roast sponsored by the David Latkovic Family.

-Please bring your choice of a Pot-Luck Fixin such as a salad, dessert, soft drinks, and/or libations to share. And, of course, don’t forget to pack your favourite lawn chair!

CLASSES & WEIGHTS

Briggs Novice – 240 lbs.

Briggs Junior – 300 lbs, – Yellow Slide 300 lbs., Blue Slide 255 lbs.

Briggs Senior – 340 lbs.

Briggs Masters – 380 lbs.

HONDA ENGINES welcome. Will race with a 15 lbs. weight advantage.

Open 2 Cycle Class – ‘Bring What You’ve Got’.

Event Details:

Track Configuration: Senna – raced in the counter-clockwise direction.

Pre-Registration is available on Friday from 11 am to 6 pm.

Race Day Registration opens at 8:00 am and is available throughout the day.

Entry Fees (cash only please to facilitate the presentation of the cash prizes):

$100.00 for 2 racers sharing 1 kart,

$85.00 for single racer.

Enduro times: Novice Class 45 minutes; all other Classes 1 hour.

Race Order: As per the Classes listed above.

Surprise mandatory Pit Stop Challenge will be announced at the Driver’s Meeting.

All CASH Prizes (no trophies).

Race Order:

Driver’s Meeting at 9:15 am,

Practice starts at 9:30 am,

2 sessions per Class,

Starting positions determined by La Mans start.

First race starts at 10:15 am in the order of the Classes listed above.

Spec Fuel Station: Esso located at 26233 Hwy #48 across from the Sutton Motel.

The track is available for practice every day from 11 am until sundown. Camping is always free. Please join us on Monday, Oct. 12 at 3-S Go Karts in Sutton, for this Thanksgiving celebration and CASH Enduro special event.

See you there!!!