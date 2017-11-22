20th Anniversary Canadian Championships to be contested at Ontario’s Mosport Kartways

ASN Canada FIA today released more details of the 2018 Canadian Karting Championships following the announcement of the 2018 event dates of August 17 – 19.

The 20th Anniversary event will take place at Mosport Kartways located within Canada’s largest motor sport complex, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, located near Bowmanville, Ontario. This is the same venue as the 2017 Championships event that was hailed by all participants and visitors as the best in the ASN Championship history.

ASN’s Board of Directors reviewed the factors impacting the karting scene in Canada. There is no question that the Rotax product has been the mainstay of the 2-cycle category of kart racing across Canada for many years and has produced several Canadian Rotax Grand Final Champions.”

However, in recent times, preferences have been shifting.

The recent introduction and acceptance of the ROK – Vortex 2-cycle product in Ontario, by far the largest concentration of kart racers in Canada, seems to have been a by-product of the changing market.

ASN has taken a decision which we feel is in the best interests of the karting community at large and for our Canadian Championships at this time. We have designated the Rok-Vortex 2-cycle classes and the Briggs & Stratton classes for our 2018 20th Anniversary Canadian Karting Championships schedule. We look forward to another fabulous event.

2018 Kart Licence applications are now on the ASN website: www.asncanada.com.

More details to follow.