2021 CKN Summer Tour Features 17 Major Events!

Our 2021 CKN Summer Tour Schedule is set!

We have tabbed 17 events from across the country to attend during this compressed season to cover our racers competing for glory. It all starts this weekend at Goodwood Kartways and will culminate at Brechin Motorsport Park in September.

From the Coupe de Montreal to KartStars Canada to the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship, we have all the major series covered and have added the major one-off events too; Canadian Open, North of 49 Karting Championship, GDS MotoMaster Canadian Karting Championships and KartStars Nationals. Of course, we won’t miss the HRKC CKN Dash for Cash weekend in Hamilton.

We are so excited to return to Shannonville Motorsports Park for the first time since 2012, our first year of CKN. We’re also really excited to finally visit Brechin Motorsport Park, as well as the return 3S Go-Karts.

The shortened season will see us on the road every single weekend, except one, and there’s a good chance we will fill it. We had a lot of conflicting events that forced a decision, but ultimately we feel great about our selection of events, but if something needs adjusting, we will let you know of the detour.

As always, photo packages will be available for every event we attend and kindly ask you to PRE-ORDER from our online store, http://canadiankartingnews.com/store to ensure we capture the best selection of images for you!

See you on the road this summer CKN Nation!

2021 CKN Summer Tour Schedule:

June 19 – TRAK Race #1, Goodwood Kartways, ON

June 26/27 – Coupe de Montreal, Circuit ICAR, QC**

July 1 – Canada Cup, Mosport Karting Centre, ON

July 3/4 – KartStars Canada, Goodwood Kartways, ON

July 10/11 – CKN Dash for Cash, Canadian Mini Indy, ON

July 17/18 – MRFKC, Canadian Mini Indy, ON

July 24/25 – CKRC North of 49, Strathmore Motorsports Park, AB

Aug 31/1 – Canadian Open, Jim Russell Karting Academy, QC

August 7/8 – MRFKC, Mosport Karting Centre, ON

August 14/15 – KartStars Nationals, Shannonville Motorsports Park, ON

August 21/22 – Canadian Karting Champs, Mosport Karting Centre, ON

Sept 4/5 – KartStars Canada, 3S Go-Karts, ON

Sept 4/5 – MRFKC, Innisfil Indy, ON

Sept 11/12 – Coupe de Montreal, Jim Russell Karting Academy, QC

Sept 18/19 – Coupe de Montreal, Jim Russell Karting Academy, QC

Sept 25/26 – MRFKC, Brechin Motorsports Park, ON

**Following the announcement of the further postponement of the Coupe de Montreal start, we will not be traveling to Circuit ICAR on June 26/27.