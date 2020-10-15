2020 ROK the RIO Las Vegas Is a Go!

For Rok Cup USA, all systems are a go for their season finale event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 2020 version of ROK the RIO will be a little different than years past, given the current challenges the globe is facing. The event will still take place in the rear parking lot at the RIO All-Suites Hotel and Casino, however with the hotel and casino still closed, accommodations have been moved to Bally’s Hotel and Casino.

Registration is now open, via the new Kart Pass app, and entries are rolling in nicely each day. Download the app now from http://kartpass.com to enjoy a simple, hassle-free experience in the app and at the track. Registration will close on October 26 and there will be no onsite registration.

We caught up with Garett Potter of Rok Cup USA for some feedback ahead of the event and his response was very optimistic for a great success.

He mentioned entries have cleared 200 and all signs point to similar numbers to 2019, which exceeded 300 entrants.

The track design will remain the same as years past, giving those who have competed in the past some sort of memory to work with.

ROK Cup USA has confirmed prize money for every class competing in Las Vegas. $2500.00 is up for grabs to each race winner, with $1000.00 to second, $750.00 to third, $500.00 to fourth and $250.00 for fifth.

The event will be limited to competitors, teams and essential personnel only. Face coverings will be required at all times during the event.

CKN will be travelling to Las Vegas for the event and will cover those Canadians who make the trip. We have confirmed the presence of PSL Karting, Goodwood Kartways, Energy Corse North America, Prime Powerteam and MagicBox Motorsports at the event.

Pre-Orders for our ROK the RIO Photo Package are now available through our online store.

We know it is a little more difficult for Canadian racers to compete outside of the country during these challenge COVID-19 times, but we’re hopeful many can still attend and keep their engines running during what could be a very long off-season.

To learn more about ROK the RIO, visit http://rokcupusa.com.