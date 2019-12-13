2020 ROK Cup Promotions Florida Winter Tour Venues Confirmed

With a tremendous 2019 season now behind them and the much anticipated 2020 program on the horizon, ROK Cup Promotions is pleased to confirm dates, locations and venues for the annual Florida Winter Tour. With the popular karting series again kicking off in the month of January and running through March 2020, the Florida Winter Tour will see two new venues and temporary circuits, as well as one staple location, as the growing ROK program is set for another banner year.

“We now have our locations confirmed for all three event weekends to line up with the dates announced back in October. We had some challenges this year with the first date in Miami taking place very close to the NFL Super Bowl, but the deal is finally done and worth the wait,” explains ROK Cup Promotions Director of Operations Garett Potter. “The first round will be a new temporary circuit and will take place January 16th to the 19th at Isle Casino in Pompano Beach, Florida. Round two will see us return to Ocala Gran Prix over the February 13th to 16th weekend while round three will be a new and exciting temporary circuit at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg from March 5th to the 8th, the weekend prior to the opening round of the NTT IndyCar Series.”

Hotel room blocks have also been set up for each round, through a collaboration with ROK Cup USA, their media partner RTD Media and Management, and Sports Tournament Concierge. In addition to hotel rooms, teams and racers can also receive assistance with transportation, meals and excursions at any of the Florida Winter Tour’s exciting venues. Links for each round will be provided below.

The first event of the 20th annual Florida Winter Tour will take place on a temporary circuit in the parking lot of the Isle Casino, just minutes from the Ft. Lauderdale International Airport in sunny Pompano Beach. The kickoff event will feature a never before seen track layout in the “Heart of the Gold Coast” that will provide a fun and friendly family atmosphere with close proximity to Pompano Beach’s beachfront.

Florida Winter Tour – Round #1 – January 16 – 19, 2020

Isle Casino Racing Pompano Park

777 Isle of Capri Circle

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

The second event of the annual 2020 Florida Winter Tour will return to Ocala Gran Prix (OGP). A staple in not only Florida Winter Tour competition, but Florida karting in general, OGP will host ROKKERS February 13th to the 16th. One of the most pristine facilities in North America, ROK Cup Promotions extends an extra special thank you to Jorge Arellano and his staff for once again opening his doors to the competitors of the Florida Winter Tour.

Florida Winter Tour – Round #2 – February 13 – 16, 2020

Ocala Gran Prix

4121 NW. 44th Avenue

Ocala, Florida 34482

The third and final round of the Florida will be the second temporary circuit of the series and take place at another new venue. Featuring a new location and another new yet to be seen track layout, ROKKERS will descend on the City of St. Petersburg and Tropicana Field. Taking place the weekend prior to the opening round of the NTT IndyCar Series, the city will come alive, and the future and current stars of IndyCar can be seen over a ten day span in the same city.

Florida Winter Tour – Round #3 – March 5 – 8, 2020

Tropicana Field

1 Tropicana Drive

St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Potter continued, “The final event of the 2020 Florida Winter Tour is an important one for us and one that we are much looking forward to. There are a lot of things and movement going on behind the scenes to make this a must-attend event and one that will become an even bigger ROK event in the future. We will have future announcements on the St. Pete race as we build the excitement for what could be the series’ premier event.”

With the schedule now confirmed, and the first race just over six weeks away, teams and drivers will be able to begin to plan and book their travel. Florida Winter Tour registration is now open by visiting the ROK Cup USA website or by clicking HERE.

Please stay tuned for more details on the 2020 ROK Cup Promotions racing program including ROK Fest dates and locations, new and exciting programs and a huge prize fund.