2020 ROK Cup Promotions Florida Winter Tour Dates Confirmed

With unprecedented growth in 2019 and a ROK the RIO event that is the largest ROK race ever in the United States, ROK Cup Promotions is pleased to confirm dates and locations for the 2020 Florida Winter Tour. With the popular karting series kicking off in January and running through March, 2020 will see two new venues as well as one staple location as the growing ROK program is set for another banner year.

“We have our dates and locations confirmed, and I think everyone will be excited to see what we have planned for the 2020 Florida Winter Tour,” explains ROK Cup Promotions Director of Operations Garett Potter. “The first round will see a new temporary circuit close to Miami, Florida January 16-19. Round two will see us return to Ocala, Florida over the February 13-16 weekend while round three will be held in St. Petersburg, once again offering a second temporary circuit from March 5-8.”

The first event of the 22nd annual Florida Winter Tour will see the action just a mere two miles from the famed Miami Beach. Taking place on a temporary circuit, competitors will be greeted to a never-before-seen track layout as well as a city and nightlife that will provide a fun and friendly family atmosphere beachside.

The second event of the annual 2020 Florida Winter Tour will return to Ocala Gran Prix (OGP). A staple in not only Florida Winter Tour competition but Florida karting in general, OGP will host ROKKERS February 13-16. One of the most pristine facilities in North America, ROK Cup Promotions extends an extra special thank you to Jorge Arellano and his staff for once again opening his doors to the competitors of the Florida Winter Tour.

The third and final round of the Florida Winter Tour will be held in St. Petersburg. Made famous for the opening round of the NTT IndyCar Series, the City of St Petersburg will be the home for the second temporary circuit of the series featuring another new and yet-to-be-seen track layout. With spectators able to see the future and current stars of motorsports in back-to-back weekends, the event will be one for the ages and who knows which celebrities will attend.

Potter continued, “I say this every year, but we are really excited about the 2020 series. The growth from 2018 to 2019 was incredible. With support from the racers, teams and staff, I expect to see the same for 2020.”

Florida Winter Tour – Round #1 – January 16-19, 2020 – Miami

Florida Winter Tour – Round #2 – February 13-16, 2020 – Ocala

Florida Winter Tour – Round #3 – March 5-8, 2020 – St. Petersburg

Additionally, ROK Cup Promotions is working to solidify discounted hotel accommodations as well as an ‘Official Host Hotel’ for each venue. Working with new members of the team, ROK Cup Promotions will look to save racers money in not only hotels but with food, rental cars and more.

Please stay tuned for more details on the 2020 ROK Cup Promotions racing program including ROK Fest dates and locations, new and exciting programs and a huge prize fund.

For more information on ROK Cup USA and ROK Cup Promotions, please feel free to contact ROK CUP USA at (407) 476-5635 or info@rokcupusa.com or Garett Potter at garett@rokcupusa.com.