2020 MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship Dates Are Here!

We have finally received the dates for the 2020 MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship. Under new management, the series will host five races between the CTMP Mosport Karting Centre and the Hamilton Mini Indy, while the location of one event is still to be determined.

Each race will feature two complete race days, bringing the championship total to ten races, while prizes and event formats are still being confirmed. Class structure and more have not been confirmed yet either.

The 2020 dates are as follows:

Round 1 – May 22 to 24, Mosport Karting Centre CTMP

Round 2 – June 5 to 7, Canadian Mini Indy Hamilton

Round 3 – July 31 to August 2, Location TBD

Round 4 – August 28 to 30, Canadian Mini Indy Hamilton

Round 5 – September 18 to 20, Mosport Karting Centre CTMP

The series has launched new social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter, with their handle being @MRFKCofficial, while also launching a new website, http://ronfellowskarting.com.

We have added these race days to our 2020 CKN Competitions page, which is filling up quite quickly.