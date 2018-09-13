2019 Schedule Announced for Challenge of the Americas!

West Coast racers, as you can see from the video above, the organizers of the Challenge of the Americas have revealed the schedule and locations for their 2019 winter series.

After the successful introduction of the Rok Cup platform in 2018, COA will once again utilize the Vortex engines and have added a 100cc category open to both Vortex and IAME engines. We will see the same lineup of classes at the upcoming ROK the RIO event in Las Vegas, Nevada in November.

Noticeably, there is no event scheduled in the month of January, which is a busy month on the east coast.

The Challenge of the Americas will kickoff at CalSpeed Karting in Fontana, California on February 8-10 after the successful return to the track in 2018. Round two see’s the series travel into Arizona to Musselman Kart Circuit on March 8-10 and then the series will wrap up where it usually does, at Simraceway in Sonoma, California.

More information will come on the challengekarting.com website.