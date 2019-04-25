2019 Formula 1 Grand Prix of Montreal Grid Kids Confirmed by ASN Canada

The 2019 Formula 1 World Championship is well underway as cars will hit the track in Baku, Azerbaijan this weekend for race number three. In on a couple of short months, the F1 circus will stop in downtown Montreal, Quebec for the annual Grand Prix of Canada and once again the FIA will utilize F1 Grid Kids to present each of the drivers at the event.

In association with ASN Canada FIA, young racers from across the country were able to apply to become an F1 Grid Kid and get to stand on the track before the Grand Prix alongside their racing heroes including Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen and Canadian Lance Stroll, a former ASN Canadian Karting Champion himself.

These 20 Grid Kids age from 7 to 10 years old and cover five provinces this year with the majority from the host province of Quebec. We’ve seen a good number of these drivers on track over the past couple of years and have a great feeling some of these young guns will be eyeing the Formula 1 cars as their rides in the future.

Without further adieu, here are the 20 F1 Grid Kids for the 2019 Formula 1 Grand Prix of Canada on June 7 to 9 held at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Lucas Deslongchamps, Quebec

Jade Wilson, Quebec

Bronson Hetherington, Quebec

Grace Di Leo, Ontario

Jordan Di Leo, Ontario

Lily Crupi, Ontario

Callum Moore, Ontario

Jackson Pearsall, Ontario

Caleb Campbell, Ontario

Vincent Coulombe, Quebec

Keagan Matychuk, Manitoba

Cole Newton, Ontario

Bowen Gilbert, Alberta

Adilyn Campbell, Saskatchewan

Heidi Savage, Quebec

Ariana Schuler, Quebec

Isabella Perez, Quebec

Emily Artzy, Quebec

Lily Lecas, Quebec

Evelyne Demeules, Quebec

Judging by the reviews and smiles that last years F1 Grid Kids shared, these youngsters are in for an exciting week in Montreal at the fastest race event of the season in Canada!