ROK Cup USA
Coupe de Montreal

2019 Coupe de Montréal Calendar Now Online!

2019 Coupe de Montréal Calendar Now Online!

The 2019 calendar of the Coupe de Montréal karting championship is now online. The championship will still be a six-round championship and will visit four race tracks.

The championship will be launched in St-Hilaire on May 12 and will end with the final event in Mont-Tremblant on September 22. As a reminder, the Jim Russell Karting Academy will also host the Canadian Open on July 5-7.

The Coupe de Montreal competitors will visit a new race track this year as SC Performance in St-Célestin, south shore of Trois-Rivières will host the round previously hosted in St-Roch-de-L’Achigan.

You can download the 2019 Coupe de Montréal calendar in your e-agenda (Outlook, Google, etc) by importing the calendar in .ics format.

Shortly, a completely new version of the Coupe de Montréal website will be online.

Click to add a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Coupe de Montreal
Pure Flavor / AI Motorsports

Articles Related to Coupe de Montreal

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 International Karting Media Group.