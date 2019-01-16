2019 Coupe de Montréal Calendar Now Online!

The 2019 calendar of the Coupe de Montréal karting championship is now online. The championship will still be a six-round championship and will visit four race tracks.

The championship will be launched in St-Hilaire on May 12 and will end with the final event in Mont-Tremblant on September 22. As a reminder, the Jim Russell Karting Academy will also host the Canadian Open on July 5-7.

The Coupe de Montreal competitors will visit a new race track this year as SC Performance in St-Célestin, south shore of Trois-Rivières will host the round previously hosted in St-Roch-de-L’Achigan.

You can download the 2019 Coupe de Montréal calendar in your e-agenda (Outlook, Google, etc) by importing the calendar in .ics format.

Shortly, a completely new version of the Coupe de Montréal website will be online.