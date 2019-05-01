2019 Canadian Open to Allow Rotax Racers to use their own Engines!

The 2019 edition of the Canadian Open will take place on July 19-21 at the Jim Russell Karting Academy in Mont-Tremblant, Québec. The highlight of the event is the presentation of the national final of the Canadian Rotax MAX Challenge with tickets for the 2019 Grand Finals in Italy next October.

The event has a national status open to international participation. The winner of the final race in the Rotax Mini-MAX, Junior MAX, Senior MAX, DD2 and DD2 Masters will win an invitation for the 20th edition of the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals.

The main difference from the 2018 edition is that competitors will have the option to use their own Rotax engine or rent one from the organization.

“The goal with the engine raffle last year was to show the parity of the engines in their current configuration, especially due to the new manufacturing process of the cylinders. This goal has been reached with success. On the other hand, we had to take into consideration that some customers would have preferred to use their own Rotax engine to reduce registration fees and we understand that. For these reasons, competitors will have the choice to use their own engine or rent one at a very attractive price,” said Michel Boisclair, president of SRA Karting International Inc.

Again this year, Briggs & Stratton Junior, Senior and Masters will be on the program as well as the Open Shifter and Open Shifter Masters classes. Great prizes will be awarded in these classes and will be announced soon.

Online registration will open on May 15 and at the same date, the Event Supplementary regulation will be available. Like the official Rotax MAX Challenge Canada Facebook page (facebook.com/rmc.canada/) and visit maxchallenge.ca website for additional announcements soon.