2019 Canadian Open: Registration is Open!

You can now register for the 2019 Canadian Open. The event will present the Canadian final of the Rotax MAX Challenge and will award five invitations to race at the 2019 Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals in Italy in October.

The Canadian Open is a National event open to foreign competitors.

Rotax drivers can use their own engine or they can rent a Rotax engine for the event, including pre-event practice at a very attractive price in the Micro/Mini, Junior MAX and Senior MAX classes!

In addition to the Rotax classes, Briggs & Stratton Junior, Senior & Masters classes will be part of the program as well as Open Shifter and Open Shifter Masters classes. Great prizes for these classes will be announced soon.

The event takes place in Mont-Tremblant, QC, July 19-21st at the Karting Jim Russell Academy.

For further information, event supplementary regulation and registration, see GENERAL INFORMATION AND REGISTRATION page.