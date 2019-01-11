2019 ASN Canadian Karting Championships Heading Back to Mosport!

ASN Canada FIA is pleased to announce that the 21st version of our Canadian Karting Championships will be held at the Mosport Kartways facility at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park near Bowmanville, Ontario on August 15 to 18, 2019.

The general event format, schedule, and classes will be the same as in 2018:

125 Open Shifter

125 Open Shifter Masters

ROK Masters

ROK Senior

ROK Junior

ROK Mini

Briggs & Stratton Masters

Briggs & Stratton Senior

Briggs & Stratton Junior

Briggs & Stratton Junior Lite

Briggs & Stratton Cadet

“There is no question that winning a coveted ASN Championship flag and taking the champions lap of honour reflects the highest level of Canadian kart racing accomplishment for both the driver on the track and the tuner in the pit,” stated ASN’s Paul Cooke.

“What lingers in my mind,” said Paul, “is how the event was described in 2017 by multi-champion Jonathan Treadwell just after his lap of honour and standing P1 position on the podium.”

Said Jonathan, “Karting has been a major part of my life, defining who I am as a person. Involving myself in the National Championship is an opportunity to utilize the dedication of my family, my teammates and I have submitted to our passion. A chance to entertain the many spectators that have attended and supported our sport over the years. All the drivers have worked so hard to refine their talents and compete at this level as it has become nothing short of a privilege to compete with them.”

“A major part of my life since 2003, karting is a way of life.”

“The excitement of a close race, the honour of competition on a National level and the close friends I have acquired have all contributed to who I am today. I feel a sense of accomplishment, not only from finishing well or winning but also from sharing the experience with my fellow competitors.”

Come race with us and feel the thrills!