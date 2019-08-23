2019 Amarillo Rok Fest: Qualifying/Heat 1 Report

Amarillo ROK Fest is Underway in North Texas!

Karts have taken to the track and official sessions are in the books at the Amarillo ROK Fest in North Texas as Friday featured qualifying and the first round of heat races.

In typical Texas fashion, the Amarillo Kart Circuit is very large. Racers have more than a mile of racetrack to tackle this weekend in the wide-open fields, with power-generating windmills providing the landscape backdrop.

Leading the way in ROK Senior was Conrad Krawiec (TonyKart), as the New York driver paced the session by 0.165 seconds. Second quickest was Jacob Gulick (Kosmic), followed by Filip Niemkiewicz (TonyKart), Ryan Norberg (Kosmic) and Paige Evans (Praga).

The heat race saw Norberg work his way forward and score the win over Krawiec and Gulick.

ROK Junior saw Liam Letzch (FA Kart) throw down the best time in qualifying, edging out his CB Motorsports teammate Macy Williams (FA Kart). Third went to Caleb Shrader (Kosmic) followed by Deanna Hoffman (FA Kart) and Jacob May (Praga).

Letzch backed it up with a victory in the heat race, while Shrader hustled with Williams for the majority of the heat before she retired with two laps to go. David Williams (FA Kart) filled the third spot in the results.

Liam Flanagan (Praga) is in charge of the Mini ROK division, besting Sebastian Wheldon (Kosmic) and Oliver Wheldon (Kosmic) in both the qualifying and the heat race.

Cameron Egger (Kosmic) leads the way in ROK Shifter, with Thane Morgan (SodiKart) and Hannah Greenemeier (TonyKart) keeping close, setting up what should be a great Texas showdown come Sunday’s Final.

Drivers will return on Saturday for three more rounds of progressive starting grid heat races, all leading up to Sunday’s final races.

Be sure to watch the ROK Cup USA app for live timing and results throughout the weekend.