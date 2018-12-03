2018 Rotax Grand Finals Highlight Clip

The best of the 2018 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Conde, Brazil.
The best of the 2018 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Conde, Brazil.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Part 2 now online featuring more than 100 of our favourite images from the final two days...
The day has finally arrived, it is Finals Day at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in...
The second to last day has arrived and everything is cutthroat from here on out at the...
On Thursday in Brazil, we chat about the heat races, the grip and Team USA with their...
YouTube
RSS