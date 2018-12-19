2018 Recap: 31 Photos from 31 Races
In 2018 I captured hundreds of thousands of photos throughout the 31 events I covered. So I did my best to select one from each event that was either a perfect description of the event or a standout photo memory.
Enjoy!
Florida Winter Tour Round #1 – Palm Beach Karting, Jupiter, FL
Challenge of the Americas #1 – PKRA, Phoenix, AZ
Florida Winter Tour #2 – Ocala Gran Prix, Ocala, FL
Challenge of the Americas #2 – CalSpeed Karting, Fontana, CA
Florida Winter Tour #3 – Orlando Kart Center, Orlando, FL
Challenge of the Americas #3 – Simraceway Performance Karting Center, Sonoma, CA
Coupe de Montreal #1 – SH Karting, Mont St-Hilaire, QC
Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge #1 – Goodwood Kartways, Stouffville, ON
Pfaff Kartsport Cup #1 – Goodwood Kartways, Stouffville, ON
Western Canadian Karting Championship #1 – North Star Raceway, Strathmore, AB
Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge #2 – Canadian Mini Indy, Hamilton, ON
Waterloo Regional Kart Club – Flamboro Speedway, Flamborough, ON
Canadian Karting Challenge – Innisfil Indy, Gilford, ON
Valley Karting Series – Le Circuit Quyon, Quyon, QC
CKRA Summer Fest – East Coast Karters, Dieppe, NB
Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge #3 – Mosport Kartways, Clarington, ON
Rotax US Open of New Jersey – NJMP, Millville, NJ
OVRP Rok Cup Festival – Oakland Valley Raceway Park, Oakland Valley, NY
Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge #4 + Briggs Summer Festival – Mosport Kartways, Clarington, ON
ASN Canadian Karting Championships – Mosport Kartways, Clarington, ON
Western Canadian Karting Championship #3 – Greg Moore Raceway, Chilliwack, BC
Rotax Canadian Open Championship – Jim Russell Karting Academy, Mont-Tremblant, QC
Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge #5 – Goodwood Kartways, Stouffville, ON
CAN-AM Karting Challenge – Pat’s Acres Race Complex, Canby, OR
Coupe de Montreal Championship Finale – Jim Russell Karting Academy, Mont-Tremblant, QC
WRKC Oktoberfest Grand Prix – Flamboro Speedway, Flamborough, ON
Rok Cup International Final – South Garda Karting, Lonato, IT
10 Hours of Goodwood – Goodwood Kartways, Stouffville, ON
Rok Cup USA Rok the Rio – Rio All Suites Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV
SKUSA SuperNationals XXII – Rio All Suites Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV
Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals – Paladino International Circuit, Conde, Brazil
YouTube
RSS