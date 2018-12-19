SRA Karting
2018 Recap: 31 Photos from 31 Races

In 2018 I captured hundreds of thousands of photos throughout the 31 events I covered. So I did my best to select one from each event that was either a perfect description of the event or a standout photo memory.

Enjoy!

Click here to view all of the 2018 CKN Photo Galleries!

Florida Winter Tour Round #1 – Palm Beach Karting, Jupiter, FL

Challenge of the Americas #1 – PKRA, Phoenix, AZ

Florida Winter Tour #2 – Ocala Gran Prix, Ocala, FL

Challenge of the Americas #2 – CalSpeed Karting, Fontana, CA

Florida Winter Tour #3 – Orlando Kart Center, Orlando, FL

Challenge of the Americas #3 – Simraceway Performance Karting Center, Sonoma, CA

Coupe de Montreal #1 – SH Karting, Mont St-Hilaire, QC

Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge #1 – Goodwood Kartways, Stouffville, ON

Pfaff Kartsport Cup #1 – Goodwood Kartways, Stouffville, ON

Western Canadian Karting Championship #1 – North Star Raceway, Strathmore, AB

Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge #2 – Canadian Mini Indy, Hamilton, ON

Waterloo Regional Kart Club – Flamboro Speedway, Flamborough, ON

Canadian Karting Challenge – Innisfil Indy, Gilford, ON

Valley Karting Series – Le Circuit Quyon, Quyon, QC

CKRA Summer Fest – East Coast Karters, Dieppe, NB

Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge #3 – Mosport Kartways, Clarington, ON

Rotax US Open of New Jersey – NJMP, Millville, NJ

OVRP Rok Cup Festival – Oakland Valley Raceway Park, Oakland Valley, NY

Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge #4 + Briggs Summer Festival – Mosport Kartways, Clarington, ON

ASN Canadian Karting Championships – Mosport Kartways, Clarington, ON

Western Canadian Karting Championship #3 – Greg Moore Raceway, Chilliwack, BC

Rotax Canadian Open Championship – Jim Russell Karting Academy, Mont-Tremblant, QC

Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge #5 – Goodwood Kartways, Stouffville, ON

CAN-AM Karting Challenge – Pat’s Acres Race Complex, Canby, OR

Coupe de Montreal Championship Finale – Jim Russell Karting Academy, Mont-Tremblant, QC

WRKC Oktoberfest Grand Prix – Flamboro Speedway, Flamborough, ON

Rok Cup International Final – South Garda Karting, Lonato, IT

10 Hours of Goodwood – Goodwood Kartways, Stouffville, ON

Rok Cup USA Rok the Rio – Rio All Suites Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV

SKUSA SuperNationals XXII – Rio All Suites Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV

Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals – Paladino International Circuit, Conde, Brazil

