2018 Challenge of the Americas Rok & LO206 Prize Packages

The 2018 season is just around the corner and the new era for the Challenge of the Americas. With this comes a new prize package for its champions.

Rok Micro, Rok Mini, Rok Junior, Rok Senior, Rok Masters, Rok Shifter Senior, and Rok Shifter Masters Champions all earn a ticket to the Rok International Final in Lonato, Italy, October 10-13, 2018. As there is no Micro class at the Rok International Finals, the Rok Micro Champion will earn a ticket to participate in the Rok Mini category, (provided that the driver at least the minimum age of 9 for the class). All prize winners must be eligible to race the appropriate class at the event based on the rules of the event and the CIK.

1st place in all Rok Championships include: Usage of new chassis (OTK) and new engine, entry fee, one set of practice tires, race tires, fuel/oil and pit space at the event.

2nd place in all Rok Championships will earn a ticket to compete at the Rok the Rio event Nov. 1-4, 2018 in Las Vegas, NV.

3rd place in all Rok Championships will earn an entry for the Challenge of the Americas 2019 season opener.

“We have offered trips to compete at the World Finals since the inception of the Challenge of the Americas”, stated series owner Andy Seesemann. “This change to Rok gives us this same opportunity. The chance to race at a true World Championship is a great honor and a fantastic achievement.”

As there is no LO206 series long championship, only event winners will be crowned at Sunday’s podium celebration. The LO206 Senior event winner will be handed $500 cold hard cash from series Promoter Andy Seesemann. 2nd place finisher will receive a free LO206 entry to the next COTA event, while 3rd place will earn a new set of Bridgestone tires. Prizes for LO206 Junior are yet to be determined and are in the works, based on class participation. Thank you, RLV for the support of the LO206 classes.

In addition, at each event over $1000 worth of prizes are raffled off at the Sunday driver’s meetings and all podium winners win the limited edition podium hats as well as Challenge of the Americas trophies.

“We have a different approach with the LO206 classes to encourage local competitors to come out and enjoy our series”, continued Seesemann. “We know that many LO206 racers will run the entire series, but we want to give every driver an equal chance to win the prizes at each event.”

The 2018 Challenge of the Americas gets underway on January 26-28 at the Phoenix Kart Racing Association (PKRA) in Glendale, Arizona. The program heads back to the CalSpeed Karting Center in Fontana on February 23-25. Championships will be decided on April 13-15 at the Simraceway Performance Karting Center in Sonoma, California.

Complete information for the 2018 Challenge of the Americas is published at the NEW URL – challengekarting.com. More information and news regarding the 2018 season can also be found on the Facebook page.