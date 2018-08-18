2018 Canadian Karting Championships – Saturday Updates

Tune in throughout the day as we update you on the heat race results as well as todays PreFinals as drivers battle for the best starting positions for Sundays ASN Canadian Karting Championship Finals at Mosport Kartways.

Saturday Heat 2 Updates:

Briggs Cadet:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Briggs Junior Lite

1. Callum Baxter

2. Daniel Ali

3. Steven Navratil

4. Lily Flintoff

5. Jayden Elphage

Briggs Junior:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Briggs Senior:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Briggs Masters:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

ROK Mini

1. Nikita Johnson

2. Ayden Ingratta

3. Frankie Esposito

4. Joseph Launi

5. Cole Newton

ROK Junior:

1. Dale Curran

2. Andrew Maciel

3. Patrick Woods-Toth

4.Mackenzie Clark

5. Justin Arseneau

ROK Senior:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Open Shifter:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Saturday Morning Warm-Up:

The sunshine has returned although the track is still a bit damp for morning warm-up. Lap times are slowly dropping as the remaining wet spots dry up, slowly but surely.

Some of the Briggs drivers are taking the oppporunity to break in their new tires, since some only lapped in the rain on Friday.

Friday Heat 1 Update:

The rain returned during the lunch break and it didn’t let up, soaking the paddock and the track. The intense conditions even required a short delay when the puddles really began to build up on track, but everyone persevered and the day was completed.

Briggs Cadet:

1. Ayden Ingratta

2. Carson Bartlett

3. Hunter Twyman

4. Jordan DiLeo

5. Ryan Maxwell

Briggs Junior Lite:

1. Callum Baxter

2. Ethan Donkers

3. Jayden Elphage

4. Matte Ferrari

5. Nicholas Gilkes

Briggs Junior:

1. Gianluca Savaglio

2. Nicky Palladino

3. Kelsey Hann

4. Zain Ikram

5. Isaac Teed

Briggs Senior:

1. Gavin Sanders

2. Marco Signoretti

3. Jordan Prior

4. Alex Murphy

5. Kai Dalziel

Briggs Masters:

1. Dave Anderson

2. Ross Sortino

3. Stephan Goebel

4. Darren Kearnon

5. Eli Yanko

ROK Mini:

1. Nikita Johnson

2. Frankie Esposito

3. Ayden Ingratta

4. Joseph Launi

5. Cooper Simpson

ROK Junior:

1. Dale Curran

2. Liam Rhodes

3. Patrick Woods-Toth

4. Marcello Paniccia

5. Antonio Ferrari

ROK Senior:

1. Nicholas Hornbostel

2. Emma Delattre

3. Ryan Macdermid

4. Marco DiLeo

5. Marco Signoretti

Open Shifter:

1. Curtis Fox

2. Davide Greco

3. Stefano Lucente

4. Dante Lerra

5. Lucio Masini

Friday Qualifying Update:

SuperPole Qualifying featured a mix of wet and dry conditions with the first groups taking to a wet track. As drivers were given only two laps to set their best time, it was a very challenging session on track.

Here are the top-5 results from Qualifying.

Briggs Cadet:

1. Ethan Lowther

2. Ayden Ingratta

3. Carson Bartlettt

4. Zachery Hitchcock

5. Caden Drummond

Briggs Junior Light:

1. Daniel Ali

2. Owen Mahar

3. Jayden Elphage

4. Ethan Donkers

5. Callum Baxter

Briggs Junior:

1. Adam Ali

2. Zain Ikram

3. Kelsey Hann

4. Jake Cowden

5. Owyn Thomas

Briggs Senior:

1. David Barnes

2. Pearce Herder

3. Gavin Sanders

4. Alex Murphy

5. Jordan Prior

Briggs Masters:

1. David Anderson

2. Ross Sortino

3. Darren Kearnon

4. Scott Jefferies

5. Eli Yanko

ROK Mini:

1. Nikita Johnson

2. Frankie Esposito

3. Joseph Launi

4. Ayden Ingratta

5. Michael Riccio

ROK Junior:

1. Andrew Maciel

2. Dale Curran

3. Liam Rhodes

4. Anthony Sardelitti

5. Patrick Woods-Toth

ROK Senior:

1. Marco Signoretti

2. Logan Cusson

3. Ryan Macdermid

4. Marco DiLeo

5. Kai Dalziel

ROK Masters:

1. Joe Crupi

2. Alexander Mankovski

3. Adrian Donkers

Open Shifter:

1. Davide Greco

2. Isaac Marritt

3. Max Preston

4. Dante Lerra

5. Stefano Lucente