2018 Briggs Weekly Series – Bigger and Even Better!

Have you ever wondered where you stand against local racers in your region or throughout North America? That was the idea behind the Briggs & Stratton Weekly Racing Series now in its fourth year!

The Briggs & Stratton Weekly Racing Series was launched in 2015 to support our talented local racers and the sprint clubs that run our 206 sealed crate engine.

“We wanted a way to support the sprint tracks and racers who support our 206 engine”, stated David Klaus, Director – Briggs Racing. “To date over 10,000 club racers have competed and with the help of our support sponsors we have been able to give back over $150,000 in prizes!”

There are a few changes in our 2018 program that we wanted to highlight, a complete list can be found at www.karting.com.

Series dates: March 1st (with backdating for races already completed) through Oct. 21st.

Track/club deadline to sign-up: March 30th, 2018.

Prizes increase from 50 to 100 prizes per championship!

Each club that maintains the program regulations will get access to buy a 5,500 WATT generator which currently retails for over $850 for $350 DELIVERED (below cost) or a 2,200 pressure washer for $200 DELIVERED (below cost, retail approx. $400).

Clubs must submit an AMB CSV file or fill out a supplied CSV (Excel) template for each class.

Racers can compete at multiple tracks for multiple prizes but if they compete in multiple classes at the same track only their highest finishing score will count towards a prize.

In addition, each eligible sprint track will continue to receive our WRS decal track pack along with other specials planned throughout the season as in previous years.

A special thanks to RLV, Amsoil, the Hilliard Corporation, and our Briggs & Stratton end products group.

This program would not be possible without the support of sponsors. Please take the time to thank them for their dedicated support of local racing and keep them in mind the next time you need a generator, pressure washer, race parts, oil, or a clutch.

Track rules, eligibility, sign-up form (now LIVE) and the nuts and bolts of this program are available at www.karting.com.

2018 Briggs & Stratton Weekly Racing Series Prize List

EACH United States and Canadian Senior/Masters top 50 AND our combined Junior top 50 in final points will receive:

1st-2nd -7,000 Watt Elite Series Generator* (Approx. $1,300 value)

3rd-8th -Powersmart P2200 Inverter Generator* (Approx. $650 value)

9th-15th – 3,000 PSI Power Flow PLUS pressure washer* (Approx. $400 value)

16th-25th – 2,200 PSI Pressure washer* (Approx. $350 value)

26th-35th – 10 quarts of Briggs & Stratton 4T by Amsoil (Approx. $150 value)

36th-50th – Hilliard INFERNO Flame Clutch* ($95.00 value)

51st-100th – RLV Extreme Chain, #35 High Performance ($24.00 value)

$16,000 in prizes x 3 Championships= $48,000 in prize value!

Each track that stays in good standing is eligible to buy a Briggs & Stratton 5,000 WATT portable generator for $350.00 DELIVERED. or a 2,200 PSI Pressure washer for just $200 DELIVERED in time for an additional fundraiser or banquet giveaway!

*due to various state and country regulations product substitutions might be required. Briggs & Stratton reserves the right to make any and all substitutions.