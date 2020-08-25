157 Competitors Battle at ICAR for Coupe de Montreal #4

The fourth round of the 2020 Coupe de Montreal tackled the ICAR Circuit for the second time this season, with another great turnout of competitors taking to the track. While a threat of rain was in the forecast, for the first time this season, the Coupe de Montreal had a race day without any wet racing.

157 entries across ten race categories once again made it one of the biggest races across the country this season as the Coupe de Montreal continues to redevelop in Canada’s most passionate motorsports province.

Leading the pack in numbers was Briggs Senior with 29 entrants. Kevin King was able to extend his lead in the championship, narrowly scoring the race win in a photo-finish. His margin of victory was only 0.047 seconds over Simon Belanger. Taking third was Mickael Aubin Poirer who just ahead of Brandon Stephens, while Mathieu Ducharme was fifth.

The Briggs Junior Final was a thriller, with the lead changing numerous times throughout the 15-lap sprint. Mathieu Cousineau came out on top, pulling off two passes on the final lap to gain the lead and the win. Second went to his BCR teammate Laurent Legault, who just edged out Maika Chamberland. Raphael Tremblay and Charles Etienne Boucher completed the top-five as seven karts crossed the finish line within three seconds of the race winner.

Mathieu Demers added another race win on Sunday in Briggs Masters as he led every lap of the final and pulled away to a 2.931 second victory over Eric Lessard. There was a big gap back to third as Daniel Courtemanche crossed the finish line 10.799 seconds adrift of the leader, followed by Mario Martin and Eric Beltrami.

A scant 0.004 seconds was the gap for the win in Rotax Junior as Mathieu Cousineau notched his second win of day, this time of Yuchen Ye, while Louka St Jean was right there in third.

17 karts lined up for the Briggs Cadet Final, which saw Ilie Tristan Crisan score his fourth win in four races this season. He had to fend off Louis David Boucher to keep his unbeaten streak alive, while Lucas Deslongchamps joined the two on the podium in third. Jade Wilson and Mathis Brunetti were fourth and fifth.

Vincent Desautels earned his third Coupe de Montreal win in a row in Rotax Senior action over Nalin Shah and Jack Drury. Notably, championship leader Kevin King did not start the Final after winning the PreFinal.

Other race winners from round four were Hugo Ouellette in Rotax DD2, Alexandre Gauthier in Rotax DD2 Masters, Charles Robin in Shifter and Nicholas Bedard in Shifter Masters.

Below: Check out these great images by Bruno Dorais of PolePosition.ca.