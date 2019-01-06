$1500 Dash for Media Cash Added to FWT Round 2!

As excitement continues to grow for the 2019 ROK Cup Promotions Florida Winter Tour, another new element has been added for Vortex ROK Senior drivers. Taking place at the second round of the program at the Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium, the top-six ROK Senior drivers from official qualifying will have their chance to win cash during a ‘Dash for Media Cash’ Australian Pursuit style program.

“It is a pretty cool element that we have added, thanks to all our media partners: RTD Media and Management, Howden Media Group/eKartingNews, Canadian Karting News and Kart360,” explains Garett Potter. “When Mike Maurini approached me with the idea, I immediately jumped at the opportunity. With the Briggs & Stratton 206 program added to the first and third rounds of the Florida Winter Tour, this is a perfect idea to add to round two.”

Utilizing a modified version of the popular Australian Pursuit format, the top-six ROK Senior qualifiers will have the opportunity to compete in the Dash for Cash. With the order inverted from Friday’s qualifying session, the sixth place qualifier will start on the pole position in the Le Mans style start, while the day’s pole position winner will start last.

“It is a pretty cool format and provides for great excitement,” adds Maurini. “Drivers need to be aggressive, yet smart to put themselves in the proper position to win. Also, drivers will have the opportunity to have one mechanic with them for the start to assist in kart positioning and push off once the driver is in the kart.”

With six competitors in the Dash for Cash, drivers will complete two laps before the last place runner will be removed from the circuit via the black flag. This will happen each lap until there are two drivers remaining before the checkered flag will fly on lap eight. The first one to the flag wins!

Potter continues, “ROK Cup Promotions will provide each qualified driver with a brand new set of Bridgestone Tires. Tires utilized for the Dash for Cash will need to be returned to ROK Cup Promotions and drivers will go through post-session technical inspection.”

If one of the top-six qualifiers chooses not to compete in the Dash for Cash, invitations will be extended to the seventh place qualifier and so on until six drivers are confirmed in the field.

The Dash for Cash will take place just after the lunch break on Saturday, February 16th.

For more information on the Florida Winter Tour, ROK Cup USA, and ROK Cup Promotions, please feel free to contact ROK CUP USA at (407) 476-5635 or info@rokcupusa.com.