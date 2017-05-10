13 Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals tickets to be awarded in New Jersey

As previously announced, the US Open and the US Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Nationals have merged into a single event, set for June 22-25, 2017 at the New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, New Jersey.

Thursday, June 22 is designated for practice, with the official event days Friday through Sunday. The joint US Open / US Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Nationals event is open to foreign competitors, and therefore no punches are required to register.

A total of 13 tickets will be awarded for the 2017 Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals in Portugal this November. Of these tickets, six are reserved for US citizens only (Micro, Mini, Junior, Senior, DD2 & DD2 Masters) and seven are open to both US and foreign competitors (Micro, Mini, Junior, Senior, MAX Masters, DD2 & DD2 Masters).

In addition to the seven Rotax MAX Challenge classes, Shifter classes will be on the program with KZ and Stock Honda in Senior and Masters divisions.

Registration for the event will open Monday, May 15. Schedule, supplementary regulations and further information for the event will be published soon on www.gorotax.com.