11 Drivers Fly to Pole-Positions on Saturday

It’s a little chilly in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec this weekend, but that hasn’t stopped more than 250 entrants from competing in the Canadian Open and Coupe de Montreal season finale. Spread across twelve categories, drivers from coast to coast have converged to make it Canada’s largest karting event of the season and one of the most attended in the past decade as well.

Saturday’s action featured official Qualifying for all eleven categories on track, along with a selection of PreFinals.

Notably, Briggs Junior and Briggs Senior needed to be split into two groups as both classes exceeded the limit of 34 karts this weekend, with Senior hitting a weekend high of 42 entrants. With the large number, two PreFinals for each class are needed to set the starting grid of 34 for Sunday’s Final.

With tickets up for grabs to the 2020 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals and Canadian Open bragging rights in Briggs and Shifter on the line, the intensity at the Jim Russell Karting Academy was high on Saturday.

Here are the top-10 results for each category from Qualifying.

Briggs Senior

Pos Driver Time Chassis Province 1 Adam Ali 01:02.795 Kosmic ON 2 Gianluca Savaglio 01:02.868 CL Kart ON 3 Jordan Prior 01:02.872 BirelART ON 4 Owyn Thomas 01:02.872 CL Kart ON 5 Mavrik Vermette 01:02.892 BirelART QC 6 Eric Lessard 01:02.956 Intrepid QC 7 Logan Ploder 01:03.028 CL Kart ON 8 Nicky Palladino 01:03.039 TonyKart ON 9 Mike De La Plante 01:03.040 TNT Kart ON 10 Nicholas Scarfo 01:03.165 CL Kart ON

Rotax Senior

Pos Driver Time Chassis Province 1 Kai Dalziel 55.040 Kosmic ON 2 Adam Ali 55.231 Kosmic ON 3 Kevin King 55.270 BirelART QC 4 Andrew Maciel 55.343 TonyKart ON 5 Garret Britton 55.373 TonyKart MB 6 Vincent Desautels 55.384 SodiKart QC 7 Coltin McCaughan 55.412 RedSpeed AB 8 Dale Curran 55.425 CL Kart ON 9 Robert Soroka 55.429 RedSpeed ON 10 Alex Marcil Perron 55.507 TonyKart QC

Rotax Junior

Pos Driver Time Chassis Province 1 Callum Baxter 56.676 BirelART NS 2 Daniel Ali 56.773 Kosmic ON 3 Marcello Paniccia 56.823 Kosmic ON 4 Laurent Legault 56.886 BirelART QC 5 Ayden Ingratta 56.943 RedSpeed ON 6 Louka St Jean 57.019 BirelART QC 7 Nicholas Gilkes 57.110 BirelART ON 8 Maude Grenier 57.154 BirelART QC 9 Mathieu Cousineau 57.233 BirelART QC 10 Ian Qui 57.278 TonyKart BC

Mini Max

Pos Driver Time Chassis Province 1 Ryan Maxwell 59.539 Energy Kart ON 2 Lucas Deslongchamps 59.566 BirelART QC 3 Jensen Burnett 59.605 Energy Kart ON 4 Ilie Tristan Crisan 60.347 CRG QC 5 Alexander Chartier 60.415 PDB AB 6 Gabreil Balog 60.539 PDB BC 7 Aixin Coco Chi 60.587 PDB BC 8 Alexis Baillargeon 60.635 BirelART BC 9 Samuel Spurling 61.301 Kosmic ON 10 Brando Londono 61.409 SodiKart QC

Briggs Masters

Pos Driver Time Chassis Province 1 Mathieu Demers 01:04.632 BirelART QC 2 Eric Lessard 01:04.826 Intrepid QC 3 Marc Stehle 01:04.832 CL Kart ON 4 Ian MacIntyre 01:04.848 CL Kart ON 5 Corey Walsh 01:05.161 Kosmic ON 6 Zak Villeneuve 01:05.188 TonyKart QC 7 Jamie MacArthur 01:05.217 TNT Kart ON 8 Daniel Courtemanche 01:05.281 BirelART QC 9 Mike Larouche 01:05.335 Kosmic QC 10 Adrian Donkers 01:05.400 TonyKart ON

Briggs Junior

Pos Driver Time Chassis Province 1 Ari Korkodilos 01:03.537 Kosmic ON 2 Nicholas Gilkes 01:03.572 BirelART ON 3 Zack Lalonde 01:03.714 FA Kart QC 4 Antoine Senechal 01:03.738 BirelART QC 5 Maika Chamberland 01:03.803 TonyKart QC 6 Christophe Legrand 01:03.838 BirelART QC 7 YuChen Ye 01:03.947 BirelART QC 8 Daniel Ali 01:03.947 Kosmic ON 9 Laurent Legault 01:03.960 BirelART QC 10 Timothy Pernod 01:04.036 BirelART QC

Briggs Cadet

Pos Driver Time Chassis Province 1 Ilie Tristan Crisan 01:05.351 CRG QC 2 Wesley Donkers 01:05.647 TonyKart ON 3 Lucas Deslongchamps 01:05.805 BirelART QC 4 Mathis Brunetti 01:05.844 BirelART QC 5 Louis David Boucher 01:05.938 BirelART QC 6 Alexis Baillargeon 01:05.963 BirelART QC 7 Jade Wilson 01:06.427 BirelART QC 8 Olivier Bernier 01:06.642 BirelART QC 9 Olivier Mrak 01:06.730 Praga QC 10 Bronson Hetherinton 01:06.842 FA Kart ON

Rotax DD2

Pos Driver Time Chassis Province 1 Christophe Rizk 54.490 BirelART QC 2 Davide Greco 54.526 BirelART ON 3 Lucas Pernod 54.859 BirelART QC 4 Didier Carre 54.925 BirelART QC 5 Matthew Taskinen 54.959 CRG AB 6 Zephyrin Dupain 54.971 BirelART QC 7 Hugo Ouellette 55.126 BirelART QC 8 Louka St Jean 55.137 BirelART QC 9 Noel Dowler 55.161 TonyKart AB 10 Owen Clarke 55.249 BirelART ON

Rotax DD2 Masters

Pos Driver Time Chassis Province 1 Alexandre Gauthier 55.519 BirelART QC 2 Etienne LaSalle 55.541 CL Kart QC 3 Jean Philippe Raymond 55.749 BirelART QC 4 Vivien Chevallier 56.212 BirelART QC 5 Laurent Boivin 56.301 BirelART QC 6 Pascal Paquin 56.308 BirelART QC 7 David Barube 56.384 BirelART QC 8 Ryan Berry 56.547 BirelART QC 9 Bruno Legrand 56.622 BirelART QC 10 Stephane Veilleux 56.752 BirelART QC

Rotax Max Masters

Pos Driver Time Chassis Province 1 Jocelyn Pelletier 57.118 Kosmic QC 2 Maxime Chasse 57.145 BirelART QC 3 William Cloutier 57.250 Kosmic QC 4 Sylvain Chenard 57.280 TonyKart QC 5 Patrick Lauzier 57.300 FA Kart QC 6 Stephane Perron 57.316 TonyKart QC 7 Sylvain Coloumbe 57.453 FA Kart ON 8 Nicolas Carriere 57.928 Kosmic QC 9 Stephane Potvin 58.293 TonyKart QC 10 Bryan Ricchard 58.785 TonyKart QC

Open Shifter