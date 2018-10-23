10 Hours of Goodwood Preview – Part 1

The final weekend of the Canadian karting season is upon us and those looking to close their season out in style will suit up at Goodwood Kartways on Sunday for the inaugural ’10 Hours of Goodwood’ endurance race. Teams of four to eight drivers will do battle in brand new Intrepid rental karts, all with the goal of completing the most laps in the elapsed time. It will be a gruelling day of competition, with Mother Nature sure to make an impact as well during the final weekend of October.

In our first preview of teams set to take the track, myself and Daniel DiLeo look at a pair of Semi-Pro teams and a trio of Pro teams entered and give our two-cents. There are some big guns on these rosters and we’re excited to see what they can do on the track.

It’s not too late to register, either as a team or an individual looking for a team. Contact daniel@goodwoodkartways.com immediately for availability.

Team #1 – Mary Jane / Semi-Pro

Drivers:

Nick Sarrancini

Matt Sarrnacini

Farooq Manzar

Dylan Woyslaw

Santiago La Rotta

Alex Fedurco

Daniel’s take:

“Interesting line up which features some of our Arrive and Drive young guns from the past. Woyslaw and La Rotta were regulars on the top of the Arrive and Drive standings for years as teenagers. We haven’t seen them for a while, but it will be nice to have them back on track. It will be interesting to see if they still got it!”

Team #2 – Venom Racing Services / Pro

Drivers:

Jon Treadwell

Tyler McCullough

Kevin May

Brennan Taylor

Zach Latimer

Zach Vanier

Cody’s take:

“How can this not be a team to look out for? Treadwell and McCullough own a number of Canadian National titles between them and they are rounded out by experienced four-cycle racers Taylor, Latimer and Vanier. The only question mark could be Kevin May as the VRS team manager hasn’t been in a kart much lately, instead focusing his efforts on driver coaching. That doesn’t mean he won’t be slow though.”

Team #3 – Rhelm Motorsport / Pro

Drivers:

Rich Hibbs

Erin Lynn Madsen

Rob Hibbs

Matt France

Sean Wakfer

Sean Hopman

Cody’s take:

“I’m glad to see this team enter the pro category. All experienced racers who’ve now had a little time out of active kart racing, I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do. There are some strategic thinkers on this team as well, which could really help them through the grind that is 10 hours of non-stop racing.”

Team #4 – Formula Kartways / Semi-Pro

Drivers:

Tyler Ironside

Shaun De Jager

Harinder Singh

Matthew Hayley

Daniel’s take:

“Not many familiar names in this group but what I do know is that they are regulars at the kart track. In this case, probably more experience at Indoor venues such as Formula Kartways so it will be interesting to see how quickly they can adapt to the outdoor environment. That being said, with the colder than normal track conditions we are expecting sliding around Goodwood might not be that much different than the indoor surfaces. I believe a few of these guys raced with us last week during the Lupus Grand Prix.”

Team #5 – Energy Course / Pro

Drivers:

Marco Signoretti

Nicholas Hornbostel

Spencer Todd

Alex Da Silva

Avery Miller

Cody’s take:

“Oh boy! I’m not too sure where to start with this lineup. This is a fun group of friends who are all lightning fast in Briggs 206 racing. Signoretti has proven himself as one of the best four-stroke racers currently active, while Hornbostel, Todd and Da Silva actively visited the podium over the past few seasons. But these guys have also brought in what I’m calling their secret weapon to top them off, 2017 Canadian National Junior Champion Avery Miller. As long as these guys keep their kart on the paved part of the circuit, they will be fast!”

The ’10 Hours of Goodwood’ hits the track on October 28 at Goodwood Kartways. CKN will be trackside providing updates all race long.

Stay tuned for our next update, featuring the next five teams registered to race.