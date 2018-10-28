ROK Cup USA
10 Hours of Goodwood – Live Timing and Updates

11:00 AM Update

The Semi Pro teams are pushing the speed and making up time, but there are still a lot of karts going off track.

Spoke to Jon Treadwell and he thinks the track is almost to the point of drying up.

Ranking as of 11:00:

  1. Energy Corse – 94 laps
  2. CKN Works Team – 92 laps
  3. Rhelm Motorsport – 91 laps
  4. Not All Multimatic Employees – 90 laps
  5. Venom Racing Solutions – 90 laps
  6. R Zombies – 90 laps
  7. Libby Speed – 89 laps
  8. 360 Motorsport – 88 laps
  9. Mary Janes – 88 laps
  10. Bullitt Racing – 87 laps
  11. The Foragers – 87
  12. Formula Kartways – 85 laps
  13. Legenda Motorsport – 78 laps
  14. Jim Barass Racing – 69 laps

10:00 AM – Update

All teams have completed a pit stop and drivers are really struggling to stay on track.

Ranking as of 10:00.

  1. Energy Corse – 45 laps
  2. CKN Works Team – 44 laps
  3. Rhelm Motorsport – 43 laps
  4. Venom Racing Solutions – 43 laps
  5. Not All Multimatic Employees – 42 laps
  6. Formula Kartways – 42 laps
  7. R Zombies – 42 laps
  8. Mary Janes – 42 laps
  9. 360 Motorsport – 41 laps
  10. Libby Speed – 41 laps
  11. Bullitt Racing – 40 laps
  12. The Foragers – 40 laps
  13. Jim Barass Racing – 37 laps
  14. Legenda Motorsport – 34 laps

9:00 AM – Green Flag!

It’s a snowy morning here at Goodwood Kartways but we are still racing. On a wet track no less, it’s been an exciting start so far.

