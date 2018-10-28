10 Hours of Goodwood – Live Timing and Updates

11:00 AM Update
The Semi Pro teams are pushing the speed and making up time, but there are still a lot of karts going off track.
Spoke to Jon Treadwell and he thinks the track is almost to the point of drying up.
Ranking as of 11:00:
- Energy Corse – 94 laps
- CKN Works Team – 92 laps
- Rhelm Motorsport – 91 laps
- Not All Multimatic Employees – 90 laps
- Venom Racing Solutions – 90 laps
- R Zombies – 90 laps
- Libby Speed – 89 laps
- 360 Motorsport – 88 laps
- Mary Janes – 88 laps
- Bullitt Racing – 87 laps
- The Foragers – 87
- Formula Kartways – 85 laps
- Legenda Motorsport – 78 laps
- Jim Barass Racing – 69 laps
#10HoursofGoodwood – full props to Nathan Wilkie of Libby Speed. He’s the fastest kart on track continuously in the 1:08s, seconds faster than the rest.
— CanadianKartingNews (@CKN_Live) October 28, 2018
#10HoursofGoodwood – R Zombies has taken the lead in Semi Pro.
— CanadianKartingNews (@CKN_Live) October 28, 2018
10:00 AM – Update
All teams have completed a pit stop and drivers are really struggling to stay on track.
Ranking as of 10:00.
- Energy Corse – 45 laps
- CKN Works Team – 44 laps
- Rhelm Motorsport – 43 laps
- Venom Racing Solutions – 43 laps
- Not All Multimatic Employees – 42 laps
- Formula Kartways – 42 laps
- R Zombies – 42 laps
- Mary Janes – 42 laps
- 360 Motorsport – 41 laps
- Libby Speed – 41 laps
- Bullitt Racing – 40 laps
- The Foragers – 40 laps
- Jim Barass Racing – 37 laps
- Legenda Motorsport – 34 laps
#10HoursofGoodwood – Rhelm Motorsport playing it smart and just staying on track. Holding a 10-second lead as we approach the first round of pit stops. CKN Works Team and Energy Corse run close for second while Formula Kartways leads the Semi Pro contenders.
— CanadianKartingNews (@CKN_Live) October 28, 2018
#10HoursofGoodwood – Kart’s are lapping 20 seconds slower on today’s wet track than yesterday’s qualifying session. We are hopeful it can dry up at some point today as the snow has stopped falling.
— CanadianKartingNews (@CKN_Live) October 28, 2018
9:00 AM – Green Flag!
It’s a snowy morning here at Goodwood Kartways but we are still racing. On a wet track no less, it’s been an exciting start so far.
