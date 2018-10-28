10 Hours of Goodwood – Live Timing and Updates

11:00 AM Update

The Semi Pro teams are pushing the speed and making up time, but there are still a lot of karts going off track.

Spoke to Jon Treadwell and he thinks the track is almost to the point of drying up.

Ranking as of 11:00:

Energy Corse – 94 laps CKN Works Team – 92 laps Rhelm Motorsport – 91 laps Not All Multimatic Employees – 90 laps Venom Racing Solutions – 90 laps R Zombies – 90 laps Libby Speed – 89 laps 360 Motorsport – 88 laps Mary Janes – 88 laps Bullitt Racing – 87 laps The Foragers – 87 Formula Kartways – 85 laps Legenda Motorsport – 78 laps Jim Barass Racing – 69 laps

#10HoursofGoodwood – full props to Nathan Wilkie of Libby Speed. He’s the fastest kart on track continuously in the 1:08s, seconds faster than the rest. — CanadianKartingNews (@CKN_Live) October 28, 2018

#10HoursofGoodwood – R Zombies has taken the lead in Semi Pro. — CanadianKartingNews (@CKN_Live) October 28, 2018

10:00 AM – Update

All teams have completed a pit stop and drivers are really struggling to stay on track.

Ranking as of 10:00.

Energy Corse – 45 laps CKN Works Team – 44 laps Rhelm Motorsport – 43 laps Venom Racing Solutions – 43 laps Not All Multimatic Employees – 42 laps Formula Kartways – 42 laps R Zombies – 42 laps Mary Janes – 42 laps 360 Motorsport – 41 laps Libby Speed – 41 laps Bullitt Racing – 40 laps The Foragers – 40 laps Jim Barass Racing – 37 laps Legenda Motorsport – 34 laps

#10HoursofGoodwood – Rhelm Motorsport playing it smart and just staying on track. Holding a 10-second lead as we approach the first round of pit stops. CKN Works Team and Energy Corse run close for second while Formula Kartways leads the Semi Pro contenders. — CanadianKartingNews (@CKN_Live) October 28, 2018

#10HoursofGoodwood – Kart’s are lapping 20 seconds slower on today’s wet track than yesterday’s qualifying session. We are hopeful it can dry up at some point today as the snow has stopped falling. — CanadianKartingNews (@CKN_Live) October 28, 2018

9:00 AM – Green Flag!

It’s a snowy morning here at Goodwood Kartways but we are still racing. On a wet track no less, it’s been an exciting start so far.