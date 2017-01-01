From highs to lows and a few events in-between, here are our ten must-see moments of 2016 in Canadian karting!… https://t.co/4Ie7BCEK8w
For the past week we have left it in the hands of our readers to decide who is our CKN Readers Choice Driver of...
From highs to lows and a few events in-between, here are our ten must-see moments of 2016 in Canadian karting!… https://t.co/4Ie7BCEK8w
For the past week we have left it in the hands of our readers to decide who...
For five drivers, we are delivering an early Christmas gift. Over the past two weeks you may...
At the tender age of 29, Marco Di Leo is much older than the majority of his...
It is pretty rare to speak with a driver who is actually okay with losing a National...
It wasn’t long after the announcement that Trevor Wickens’ Prime Powerteam would be racing aboard BirelART chassis...
Leduc, Alberta’s Matthew Taskinen took part in the Maxspeed Entertainment Winter Collective test at Homestead-Miami Speedway in...
Lead by Blake Choquer, the family oriented BBR Karting Team is known around the continent for their...
Returning home after a weekend in sunny south Florida, we caught up with Wesley Schindel to get...
As the calendar turned from 2015 to 2016 a year ago, the name Ryan MacDermid was known more...
The largest karting race promotion company in the world, MAXSpeed Entertainment, is pleased to announce today VCI...
There may not have been a more versatile and successful Eastern Canadian driver in 2016 than Jeffrey...
As a member of the karting community, we’re well aware that most of the karting mechanics in this...
For the past week we have left it in the hands of our readers to decide who...
Look back at the 2016 karting season through a selection of our favourite photos. Happy New Year!...
It was another wonderful year of karting for Canadian racers. Competing at home and around the globe,...
For five drivers, we are delivering an early Christmas gift. Over the past two weeks you may...
Hello CKN nation, It’s been quite a while since you’ve last heard from me but I’m back!!...
Along with our daily coverage of the 2016 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, we have tabbed 3-time...
Hey All, Over this past weekend the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge finale took place at Goodwood...
As this years racing season is coming to an end we have one last hooray, not only...
It wasn’t long after the announcement that Trevor Wickens’ Prime Powerteam would be racing aboard BirelART chassis...
Lead by Blake Choquer, the family oriented BBR Karting Team is known around the continent for their...
The largest event of the year closed off the season for PSL Karting as they walked away...
After a successful Canadian karting season the Ben Cooper Racing stable heads south of the border to...
RSS